Erin Obituary: Allen Ray Warfield

Erin, TN – Allen Ray Warfield, age 70 of Erin, TN, passed away Saturday, July 11th, 2026 at Houston County Community Hospital.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00am Thursday, July 16th, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Chuck Steel and Bro. Brian Taylor officiating.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm, and again from 9:00am until the hour of service Thursday morning at the funeral home.
Ray entered this life on November 15th, 1955 in Detroit, MI, son to the late Carl Warfield and Hazel Burgess. Ray proudly served his country in the United States National Guard and was a faithful member of Peach Grove Church.
Ray worked for Trane Company for 15 years, and later retired from the Montgomery County School System after 20 years of service where he served in both maintenance and as a custodian. Ray was a faithful servant that used his talents to encourage others to love the Lord as much as he did; he will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his loving wife of 36 years, Joann Warfield; son, Jason Dewayne Stuard; siblings, Carlatta (Benny) Torres, Charles (Darlene) Vaughn, Carla (Eddie) Belk, Dale (Jennifer) Warfield, Chad (Kim) Warfield, Rhonda (Jack) Wilkes, Bobby (Karen) Burgess; brother in laws, Danny Stuard, and Frank Stuard. Ray also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com