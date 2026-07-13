Erin Obituary: Allen Ray Warfield

Erin, TN – Allen Ray Warfield, age 70 of Erin, TN, passed away Saturday, July 11th, 2026 at Houston County Community Hospital.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00am Thursday, July 16th, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Chuck Steel and Bro. Brian Taylor officiating.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm, and again from 9:00am until the hour of service Thursday morning at the funeral home.

Ray entered this life on November 15th, 1955 in Detroit, MI, son to the late Carl Warfield and Hazel Burgess. Ray proudly served his country in the United States National Guard and was a faithful member of Peach Grove Church.

Ray worked for Trane Company for 15 years, and later retired from the Montgomery County School System after 20 years of service where he served in both maintenance and as a custodian. Ray was a faithful servant that used his talents to encourage others to love the Lord as much as he did; he will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his loving wife of 36 years, Joann Warfield; son, Jason Dewayne Stuard; siblings, Carlatta (Benny) Torres, Charles (Darlene) Vaughn, Carla (Eddie) Belk, Dale (Jennifer) Warfield, Chad (Kim) Warfield, Rhonda (Jack) Wilkes, Bobby (Karen) Burgess; brother in laws, Danny Stuard, and Frank Stuard. Ray also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com