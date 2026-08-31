Clarksville Pets of the Week for August 31st, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of August 24th, 2026.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Arthur is an adult male mixed breed. He is fully vetted and neutered so he can go home the same day. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Lyla is an adult female Great Pyrenees. Fully vetted and spayed so she can go home the same day. Come spend time with her in the yard.

Cora is a young female Pit Bull Terrier. Fully vetted, will be spayed before heading to her new home. Come take Cora out in the yard and spend time with this great girl.

Baby Girl is a young female mixed breed. Fully vetted, and spayed so she can go home the same day. Come play with her out in the yard.

Steve is a young male domestic medium hair kitten. Fully vetted, litter trained and neutered so he can go home the same day. He can be seen in the Cat Room.

Foxy is a young male domestic shorthair. Fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered upon adoption. He can be seen in the Cat Room.

Cookie is a young female domestic shorthair cat. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed upon adoption. She can be seen in the cat room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville). *Come visit them at their new facility*.

For more information call 931.648.5750 or visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help animals through foster programs, donations, fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Pepper Steak is a 3-4 year old female domestic shorthair. Fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Pepper prefers to be the only cat and is fine with children. She loves string toys and naps and cuddles on the couch. She would love a perch by a window where she can watch the birds and outside world.

If you would like an application and more information, please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

*Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Poppi is a 4-5 month old female Tabby. She is fully vetted with age appropriate vaccines, flea/tick prevention, spayed and litter trained. Poppi does well with other kitties and is a very happy go lucky, easy going girl. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application, please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a 4 and a half year old very handsome Pit Bull Terrier mix. Fully vetted, neutered and does keep his kennel area clean. Drako needs to be the only pet in the home and an adopter who will continue working with him and getting him outdoors for long walks and adventures. He absolutely bonds to his person.

If you would like to add him to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Copernicus is a senior male Border Collie mixed breed. Fully vetted, in great health, neutered, and house-trained. A meet and greet is required if other dogs are in the home. He does get along with some dogs, prefers older children, fine round dog savvy cats and really needs a quiet, calm home environment.

Copernicus knows basic commands and would love a soft place to enjoy his days. Always remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Copernicus is patiently is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Clarice is a sweet adult female mixed breed. Fully vetted, microchipped, spayed and house trained. She is also kennel trained but doesn’t need to be crated and does use the doggie door as well. She will make a great addition to your family.

You can find her and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Valak is a 3 month old domestic shorthair kitten. She is vetted, spayed and litter trained. Valak is good with children, dogs and other cats too. She is just a sweetheart, always up for an adventure, playing with new toys and chasing anything that moves. Her playful energy will keep you smiling.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Julius is an adult male mixed breed. Fully vetted, neutered, and house/kennel trained. Good with children, dogs, and cats. Julius is a big lovable goofball with a heart of gold. He never misses the opportunity to give kisses, soak up attention, and make you laugh. He will be a great addition to your family.

For an application/more information: www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/julius or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Prudence Viola is an adult female Shepherd/Mastiff mix. Vetted, spayed and house trained. Prudence is good with children and other dogs making her the perfect family pet. She has lots of energy, loves the water, and is very affectionate. She does have a lot of energy so definitely a meet and greet will be mandatory if other dogs are in the home, just because not every dog is a fan of that kind of energy.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application, and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

We are currently in the process of getting several dogs vetted and ready for adoption so please keep checking back! Thank you!! For more information call: 931-801-1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Maggie is a 3 and a ½ month old female mixed breed. She is fully vetted with age appropriate shots, spayed, microchipped, kennel trained and will let you know when she needs to go outside. She is still working on her inside house manners. She does fine with other dogs. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!

Saving Kittens Sanctuary

Fish is a 2-year-old male Orange Tabby. Vetted, neutered and litter trained. He may do best as the only cat in the household. Fish can be feisty and dominant over other kitties. No dogs please. He is great with respectful kids of all ages. Fish does need a family who will stay on top of his dental care every year as he is prone to gingivitis. It’s easily maintained with yearly vet visits.

Applications are at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSdj-RCMIIFwabcZ-uMKPyQHDrZ4oLp3RTjaMJWhfFJ-CVMZHA/viewform?usp=header For more information they can be found on Facebook, Saving Kittens Sanctuary, and by email at savebabykittens@gmail.com