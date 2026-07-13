Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Country Club Court Water Outage, Road Closure to affect Canterbury Condos

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Wednesday, July 15th, 2026, at 9:00pm on Country Club Court for water meter replacement. The water outage will affect the Canterbury Condos.

Low water pressure may also affect the Country Club Court vicinity.

The east entrance of Country Club Court between 442 and 457 will be closed to traffic at Memorial Drive, however the west entrance will remain open to motorists during the work. Motorists should slow down when approaching the area and be alert to utility workers and equipment.

The water meter replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the road reopened by approximately 6:00am on Thursday, July 16th.