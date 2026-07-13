Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Country Club Court Water Outage, Road Closure to affect Canterbury Condos

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Wednesday, July 15th, 2026, at 9:00pm on Country Club Court for water meter replacement. The water outage will affect the Canterbury Condos.
Low water pressure may also affect the Country Club Court vicinity.
The east entrance of Country Club Court between 442 and 457 will be closed to traffic at Memorial Drive, however the west entrance will remain open to motorists during the work. Motorists should slow down when approaching the area and be alert to utility workers and equipment.
The water meter replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the road reopened by approximately 6:00am on Thursday, July 16th.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com