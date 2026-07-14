Four Photo Finishes Highlight Monday Harness Racing at Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel

Oak Grove, KY — The wire cameras were working overtime on Monday, July 13th, 2026, at Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel, where ten tightly contested harness races kept fans on their feet all day long. With post time set for 10:55am, the sun was up and the grandstand was buzzing well before lunch, and four of the day’s races were close enough to require a photo finish, delivering everything from a nose-and-nose opener to a charitable check presentation between heats.

The card wasted no time setting the tone. In the very first race of the day, Miki Hill, guided by driver Terry Skinner, held off a hard-charging Shampoo and driver Dexter Dunn in a finish so tight it went down to the wire. It was the kind of start that had fans checking the results board twice before the cheering even settled.

The tight racing didn’t let up as the afternoon rolled on. In Race 5, Lous Lucky Star and driver Andrew McCarthy squeezed out a narrow win over Eloun Musk, needing every inch of the stretch to seal the victory.

Race 10 added a different kind of excitement to the day. Run as this meet’s charity race, it saw Beaumond Hanover and driver Adarryl Gates Jr. get the better of Anns Marina Delray and driver Cassidy Whitton in yet another photo finish — but the real win came after the race, when the United States Harness Drivers Club presented the Christian County Cattlemen’s Association with a $1,000 check, turning an afternoon of competition into an afternoon of community giving as well.

The day’s biggest test of nerves came in Race 12, the featured event carrying an $80,000 purse. Midnight Drive, driven by Dexter Dunn, held off Bluebird Beach and driver Scott Zeron in the day’s fourth and final photo finish, capping off the card with one more razor-thin margin between victory and second place.

For Racing Manager Cara Collins, Monday’s card was one more strong showing in what has been a landmark season for Oak Grove. “We’re wrapping up the final leg of the Kentucky Sire Stakes for our 2- and 3-year-old horses while also bringing our 40-day live racing meet to a close. It’s the longest harness racing meet in Kentucky, and we’re proud of what we’ve accomplished this season,” Collins said.

That pride is backed up by the numbers. According to Collins, the growth at Oak Grove has been steady and significant year over year. “It’s been an outstanding meet. We continue to see growth year after year. Wagering handle is increasing, the quality of the horses continues to improve, and we’ve welcomed an incredible group of horsemen who truly enjoy competing here. We love having them at Oak Grove, and it’s exciting to watch our racing program continue to grow,” she said.

Collins also pointed to a program introduced this season that’s helped young horses get their footing before stepping up to tougher competition. “Today’s races have been fantastic. One of the highlights this season has been introducing our special maiden series for young horses making their racing debut. It’s rewarding to give these horses the opportunity to gain valuable experience and develop their skills by competing against others at a similar stage, rather than immediately facing more seasoned competitors. It’s been great for the horses, their trainers, and our fans to watch these future stars begin their careers.”

What’s Next at Oak Grove Racing

The action doesn’t slow down. Racing continues Tuesday, July 14th, at 10:55am with three Pick-4 and Pick-5 sequences on the card, along with 13 Kentucky Sire Stakes (KYSS) races — nine carrying $50,000 purses and four carrying $80,000 purses. Bettors can get in on the action with a one-dollar minimum and a low 15 percent takeout, and it’s also “Tuesday at the Trots” at the track.

Wednesday, July 15th, brings the 2026 meet to its official close, with racing starting again at 10:55 am and all multi-race pools offering mandatory payouts to send the season out with a bang.

It’s been a record-breaking year for harness racing at Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel, and with the Kentucky Sire Stakes finale and closing day still ahead, there’s no shortage of reasons for fans to head back to the rail before the meet wraps for the year.

For more information, including free past performances, visit www.oakgrovegaming.com

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