Whataburger Unveils New Summer Peach Whatafresher and Peaches & Cream Shake

San Antonio, TX – At Whataburger, summer tastes a little sweeter. Starting July 21st, 2026, Guests can cool off with two limited-time treats inspired by one of the season’s most iconic flavors: juicy, sun-ripened peach. Whether you’re looking to cool off after a day in the sunshine or treat yourself just because, the Summer Peach Whatafresher and Peaches & Cream Shake bring a fresh taste of summer to every sip.

Light, bright, and made with real freeze-dried fruit, the Summer Peach Whatafresher is crisp, refreshing, and served ice cold, perfect for pool days to road trips.

Looking for something a little more indulgent? The delicious Peaches & Cream Shake blends perfectly sweet peach flavor with rich, creamy vanilla for a smooth, nostalgic treat.

“There’s something about peach that tastes like summer itself — sunshine, road trips, the whole season in one sip,” said James Sanchez, Corporate Executive Chef at Whataburger. ”And because a little extra is just how we do things, we gave peach two lives this summer — a light, breezy Whatafresher for the quick cool-down, and a rich Peaches & Cream Shake for the indulgent treat.”

The Summer Peach Whatafresher is priced at $3.69 for a 16-ounce beverage and $3.99 for a 20-ounce beverage. The Peaches & Cream Shake is available in 16, 20 and 32-ounce sizes, starting at $3.49. Prices vary by size and location.

Both the Summer Peach Whatafresher and Peaches & Cream Shake are available for a limited time only, so fans won’t want to wait. Stop by any Whataburger location before summer slips away.

Hungry for more? Whataburger serves fans 24/7 – whether they swing through the drive-thru, order online or use the Whataburger App. Guests who download the app and create an account automatically receive a free Whataburger and begin earning points toward their favorite menu items. Visit Whataburger.com for more details.

About Whataburger®

Whataburger serves up Goodness 24/7 with a made-to-order, customizable menu of burgers and other favorites delivered just like you like it. Born in Texas and headquartered in San Antonio, we’re celebrating eight flavorful decades of big bites, bold flavors, and even bigger fan love. We’ve grown to over 1,100 restaurants across 17 states, with original-recipe products now found on grocery aisles across the country.

Our secret sauce (besides that Fancy Ketchup) is our Family Members—real people serving up real hospitality and meaningful connections in the communities we call home. We’ve landed on Forbes’ Best Brands for Social Impact, Fast Company’s Brands that Matter list, USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, and Newsweek’s America’s Best of the Best.

To learn more, shop the Whatastore, or find your nearest location, visit Whataburger.com—or download our app on iOS or Android. Hungry for more?

Discover what keeps fans coming back by diving into real stories from Whataburger super fans at stories.whataburger.com.