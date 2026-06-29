Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Veteran Business of the Month, Sacred Soul Wellness

Clarksville, TN – Tiffany Gouch, owner of Sacred Soul Wellness, with locations operating in Montgomery and Prattville, AL, since 2019, has brought her concept to Clarksville and was just named Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Veteran Business of the Month.

Gpuch said, “Sacred Soul Wellness is an integrative wellness company that provides wellness solutions such as medical massage, yoga, meditation, sound therapy, and other integrative therapies that are a complement to western medicine. All of which help support stress relief and chronic pain management.”

Gouch, a Navy veteran, was injured on active duty. She has been on different medications over the years, but wanted a more holistic approach to getting well and living well.

“The VA system seems to mainly treat with pills or surgery,” Gouch said. “Over the last few years, they have started to embrace a whole health approach, not just the bits and pieces. For me, I wanted to try to be a living example of what it looks like to live well and move well, in spite of the chronic pain. I don’t have great days every day, but I have tools in my kit that help me manage through most of those days, unmedicated.”

While in the Navy, Gouch was a medic. She also supported combat veterans during Desert Storm, and stateside worked in hospitals and as an EMT. She served four years, but retired after experiencing a crushed femur, which began her search for holistic alternatives.

Gouch married about 18 months ago. She and her husband were looking for a place to live that was close to home (her parents live in Alabama).

“We wanted to find a place where we could support veterans and active duty folks with the services that we offer,” Gouch said. “My husband runs a non-profit. I run a for-profit and a non-profit. All of them cater to the veteran population

Gouch is also a doula supporting mothers and families, before, during, and after delivery. “I’m hoping to provide a space where other practitioners can offer their services. We are starting with a range of services that I think most people are searching for.”

Located on Tiny Town Road near Exit 1. The grand opening took place in December. Gouch was living in Nashville, but has now moved to Clarksville, which allows her to really engage with the community, getting to know the people, and finding the best way to offer support to her clients through a variety of services.

“Clarksville, so far, so good,” Gouch said. “It’s a lot slower than Nashville. That city was too much for my nervous system, totally counterintuitive to what I do. It’s faster than Alabama, where I came from. It is more accessible, with lots more to do. It has a big town feel, but it’s affordable.”

Gouch also provides yoga teacher training. “I’m hoping to find others who want to train to become teachers, and host classes and workshops by themselves or with me. I want this to be an incubator for wellness practitioners – massage therapists, yoga teachers, meditation practitioners, other doulas, anyone focused on the holistic approach – non-medication support.

“Having said that, also integrative, so, mental health providers, medical doctors, osteopaths chiropractors, all of them are welcome. There is a place for medicine and surgery, but if there is a holistic approach that we can take with everyday lifestyle changes, whether it’s nutrition, diet, rest, I want to be able to do that.”

For Gouch, patient relationships begin by determining the client’s experiences and goals. She shares what she has learned in her own personal journey and how it has helped her. She learned many of these approaches while going through the pandemic, and having limited access to her care providers. She tries to make it relatable, but personalized to each client’s story

“What I’m hearing from patients now is that they have been on these medications for so long they are developing subsequent conditions, things related to the medications, or other issues caused by a lack of physical exercise,” Gouch said.

“We were all young once, and indestructible, or so we thought. I allow my clients space, where they don’t have to continue to ‘push through’. They can show up, be present in their feelings, and realize that they don’t have to run to a doctor every single time something hurts.”

For more information on Sacred Soul Wellness, go to Instagram or Facebook, or check out the website – www.sacredsoulwellness.org