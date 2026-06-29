Austin Peay State University Soccer Head Coach Kim McGowan Unveils Four New Additions to 2026 Signing Class

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head soccer coach Kim McGowan made three transfer additions in Mason Riley, Ruby Johnson, and Adrianna Georgette, also bringing on freshman Makai King, Friday.

Riley comes to Clarksville after spending two seasons at Queens. Last season, the Royals found their way into the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship after securing a pair of wins in conference play, as well as a pair of draws.

Johnson, a native of Saddleworth, England, joins the Governors after spending her freshman season at Marshall. The Herd finished their season tied for third place in the East Division of the Sun Belt Conference standings with a 4-2-4 conference record.

Georgette comes to Austin Peay State Univresity after sitting out her freshman season at Binghamton with an injury. She was a four-time all-league selection for Westlake High School in Hawthorne, N.Y., leading her team in scoring and assists.

King, who joins the Governors as a freshman after spending her high school career at Siegel in Murfreesboro, finished her prep career with 94 points – 39 goals and 16 assists. She scored 10-plus goals in her freshman and junior seasons, before finishing her career with seven goals and four assists in seven games her senior year.

“This offseason, we were intentional with the players we wanted to add to our program and the impact they could make,” said McGowan. “Mason, Ruby, Adrianna, and Makai bring a combination of competitiveness, experience, and qualities that fit exactly what we are building here. They each have a hunger to continue improving, challenge the players around them, and raise the standards of our team.”