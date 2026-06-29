Customs House Museum Celebrates America’s 250th with Free Evening Admission on July 2nd

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center is inviting the community to celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary with an evening of free family fun during its America 250 Special Hours on Thursday, July 2nd, 2026, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.

During the special celebration, admission to the museum will be free for everyone, giving residents and visitors the opportunity to explore one of Clarksville’s premier cultural attractions at no cost.

Guests can spend the evening discovering the museum’s wide variety of exhibits featuring regional history, art, culture, and hands-on experiences designed for visitors of all ages.

Whether it’s your first visit or you’ve been many times before, the free admission event provides the perfect opportunity to experience everything the museum has to offer.

Families with children won’t want to miss Explorers Landing, one of the museum’s most popular attractions. The interactive exhibit allows young visitors to learn through play with favorites like the Bubble Cave, McGregor’s Market, Rails, Roads & Runways, The Landing, Building Our Town, and Tiny Town, where younger children can enjoy age-appropriate educational activities. The exhibit is designed to inspire curiosity while teaching children about Clarksville’s history, transportation, agriculture, wildlife, and community.

Visitors can also explore the museum’s Family Art Studio, where children and adults alike can express their creativity with hands-on art activities, build on a giant LEGO wall, experiment with interactive learning stations, and create their own masterpieces together. The museum is also home to impressive art galleries, historical exhibits, and the popular Huff & Puff Express Model Trains, making it easy for families to spend several hours exploring the museum together.

The America 250 Special Hours celebration offers a unique opportunity for the community to commemorate the nation’s 250th Anniversary while enjoying one of Clarksville’s most treasured attractions without the cost of admission.

The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center is located at 200 South Second Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville. Doors will be open from 5:00pm until 8:00pm, and everyone is encouraged to stop by, explore the galleries, enjoy the interactive exhibits, and celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary with an evening of history, learning, and family fun.