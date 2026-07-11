Visit Clarksville Unveils 2026-27 Board Leadership with Patricia Allende as Chair

Clarksville, TN – The Visit Clarksville Board of Directors elected officers for its 2026-27 program year at its regularly scheduled May board meeting.

Patricia Allende, general manager of the full-service Holiday Inn Clarksville Northeast and Burger Theory Restaurant, will serve as chairman. After her instrumental role in the hotel’s opening in February 2022, Allende successfully opened the adjacent Holiday Inn Express in December 2025. She now oversees operations for both properties, further demonstrating her expertise in hotel leadership, pre-opening management, and operational excellence. Allende served as vice-chair during the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Serving as vice-chair is Charlie Koon, Senior Vice President of Community and Business/Military Development at Legends Bank. A respected entrepreneur, business leader, and advocate for military-community partnerships, Charlie is widely recognized as a passionate champion of Fort Campbell and the communities it serves. Koon also served as chairman during the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Allende is honored and thrilled to serve the community and the local tourism industry in this role, “As a person and professional who is committed to growth and excellence, I bring these standards and objectives into everything I undertake. I look forward to providing guidance, governance and leadership to Visit Clarksville that helps elevate this already successful and meaningful work that positively impacts our local economy,” she said.

The board also recognized outgoing chair Ginna Holleman for her leadership during the past year.

During the 2025-26 fiscal year, Visit Clarksville hosted 44 sports events, athletic competitions and small-market meetings in Clarksville-Montgomery County during the program year, including seven new events. These hosted events brought more than 107,000 visitors, generating a projected $33 million of visitor spending in the local economy. Leisure travel marketing and public relations efforts during the year generated 7.2 million brand engagements.

About Visit Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission was established by the State of Tennessee in 1979 to positively influence tourism in Clarksville-Montgomery County. In 2015, the organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. Visit Clarksville is governed by a nine-member board of directors and is funded by a portion of the local hotel-motel tax. Montgomery County benefited from $420 million in direct visitor spending in 2024.