Clarksville Obituary: Patricia Stephens

Clarksville, TN – Patricia Stephens, age 62, passed away on Saturday, July 11th, 2026. Born on March 20th, 1964, Patricia will be remembered for the love she shared with her family, the friendships she cherished, and the lasting memories she created throughout her life.
Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance during a viewing on Monday, July 20th, 2026, from 10:00am until 11:00am at Living Word International Ministries in Clarksville.
A Celebration of Life service will immediately follow at 11:00am at the church, where loved ones will come together to honor Patricia’s life, reflect on her legacy, and celebrate the impact she made on those who knew and loved her.
Following the service, interment will take place at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West on Monday, July 20th, beginning at 2:00pm.
As family and friends gather to say their final goodbyes, they will remember Patricia Stephens for her strength, compassion, and the many lives she touched. Though she will be deeply missed, her memory will continue to live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her.
To send flowers or plant a memorial tree in memory, please visit our flower store.
About Foston Funeral Home
The staff at Foston Funeral Home takes great pride in caring for our families, and has made a commitment to provide you with a beautiful, lasting tribute to your loved one. Honoring your loved one is our top priority, and part of that is assisting you in dealing with grief during this difficult time.
Everyone’s needs are different, and for that reason, families can entrust their loved one’s wishes to our staff. We have a wide range of resources to support you not only today, but in the weeks and months to come.
For more information, visit www.fostonfuneralhome.com