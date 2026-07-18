Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Stone Mountain Road Water Outage, Road Closures for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and road closures on Thursday, July 23rd, 2026, at 8:00am on Stone Mountain Road for water valve replacement.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

Road closures during the water valve replacement are as follows:

Stone Mountain Road from Bunker Hill Road to Brandywine Drive. Traffic will detour to Stone Mountain Road and Brandywine Drive.

Brandywine Drive from Delaware Drive to Stone Mountain Road. Traffic will be detoured to Brandwine Drive and Delaware Drive.

Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, and follow signage or choose an alternate travel route.

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the roads reopened by approximately 4:00pm.