Tennessee’s 2026 Sales Tax Holiday Returns July 31st with Tax-Free Back-to-School Shopping

Nashville, TN – Get ready to save! It’s almost time for Tennessee’s annual sales tax holiday for back-to-school essentials.

This year, the sales tax holiday begins at 12:01am Friday, July 31st, 2026, and ends at 11:59pm Sunday, August 2nd, 2026. Tennessee’s annual sales tax holiday has been in place for two decades. The first annual sales tax holiday happened in 2006.

During the holiday weekend, clothing and school supplies priced at $100 or less may be purchased tax-free. Computers priced at $1,500 or less may also be purchased without paying state or local sales tax, saving Tennesseans nearly 10 percent on qualifying purchases. Items sold online are eligible, and all purchases must be for personal use, not for business or trade.

“Tennessee’s strong track record of fiscal stewardship has allowed our state to cut taxes and put dollars back in the pocket of hardworking Tennesseans,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. “I encourage every family to take advantage of back-to-school savings, and thank the General Assembly for their partnership to provide direct financial relief for taxpayers.”

“Tennessee’s sales tax holiday has become a back-to-school tradition for families,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “This weekend gives Tennesseans an easy way to save on many back-to-school essentials.”

The sales tax holiday applies to many back-to-school items, including shirts, pants, shoes, dresses, binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, computers, and tablets. However, some items do not qualify, such as jewelry, handbags, sports and recreational equipment, computer software sold separately, printer supplies, and household appliances.

Tennesseans are encouraged to review the list of qualifying items before they shop.

Visit the Department of Revenue’s sales tax holiday page, www.tntaxholiday.com, for more information, including lists of exempt and taxable items. If you have questions, you can also call 615-253-0600 or email revenue.support@tn.gov.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for administering state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, as well as collecting taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of the total state revenue. During the 2025 fiscal year, it collected $21 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $5 billion in local taxes and fees.

To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.