Clarksville Obituary: Pastor Richard O. Scott, Jr

Clarksville, TN – Pastor Richard O. Scott, Jr., age 74, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, July 12th, 2026. Born on September 27th, 1951, Pastor Scott devoted his life to faith, service, and ministering to others, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered by his family, church family, friends, and the many lives he touched throughout his years of ministry.

Family, friends, and members of the community will have the opportunity to pay their respects during a visitation on Monday, July 20th, from 12:00pm until 4:00pm at Foston Funeral Home, located at 816 Franklin Street in Clarksville.

A public viewing, with the family present, will follow later that evening on Monday, July 20th, from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1650 Paradise Hill Road, Clarksville.

A Celebration of Life honoring Pastor Scott’s life and ministry will be held on Tuesday, July 21st, at 11:00am at Fifth Ward Missionary Baptist Church, located at 900 Franklin Street in Clarksville.

As loved ones gather to celebrate Pastor Richard O. Scott, Jr., they will remember a man whose unwavering faith, compassionate spirit, and dedication to serving others made a lasting impact on his congregation and the Clarksville community. His legacy of leadership, kindness, and devotion will continue to inspire all who were blessed to know him.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Foston Funeral Home of Clarksville.