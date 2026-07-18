Clarksville Obituary: Mary Anna O’Day

Clarksville, TN – Mary Anna O’Day, age 86 of Clarksville, TN, was unexpectedly called home to be with her Lord on July 15th, 2026, in Nashville.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, July 21st, 2026, at First Baptist Church of Clarksville, with Dr. Roger Freeman officiating. The O’Day family will receive friends from 9:00am – 11:00am. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery.
Mary was born on April 16th, 1940, in Clarksville, Tennessee, to the late John K. Smith and Mary Virginia Murphy Smith. A retired nurse at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, she devoted her life to caring for others, professionally and in every corner of her personal world. She cared for patients, her community, and above all for the family and friends she loved so deeply.
A gifted seamstress, Mary expressed her love through her hands. Her quilts warm homes throughout the community. With needle and thread she could make or mend nearly anything: knitting, crocheting, and sewing countless keepsakes for the people she loved. Her craft found a spiritual home at First Baptist Church, where she created banners and decorated trees for Christmas.
Mary was a pillar of First Baptist Church for decades. She was a faithful, constant presence in the congregation, volunteering generously and serving with quiet dedication. She was the longest active member of the First Baptist Church Choir, and was a member of the handbell choir and ladies’ ensemble.
In October 2025, at the age of 85, Mary embarked on what she called the trip of her lifetime – a faith-guided tour tracing the missionary journeys of the Apostle Paul. The journey took her across Greece and Italy. She was proud to reach the top of the Acropolis with only hiking poles for support, a testament to her spirit that never slowed down and her faith that only deepened with the years.
A staple of the local bowling alley twice weekly, she participated in two senior leagues and earned approximately ten Tennessee Senior Olympics state bowling titles.
As ‘Granny’ to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Mary was a fixture at family gatherings, often the last to leave, still working puzzles and playing games long after the evening wound down. She had an uncanny gift at the claw machine, and no grandchild ever left empty-handed. She had a sharp wit and a generous spirit, and she was never too proud to be the punchline – which made her all the more beloved. The quilts, keepsakes, and laughter will remain in the hearts of her family and friends, who will miss her always.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard O’Day; her twin sister, Nancy Shepherd; and her brother, Richard L. Smith.
She is survived by her loving children Richard O’Day (Janet), Raymond O’Day (Cory Smith), John O’Day (Pam), and Debbie Work (Tony); grandchildren Shaun O’Day (Stephanie), Breanne Alday (Ryan), Grace Knight (Dray), Caleb Work, and Ben Work; great-grandchildren Declan, Aiden, Frazier, and Cassian, and expected great-grandson Bett; and brother John Kim Smith (Nancy).
Online condolences may be made at www.navefuneralhomes.com
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Music Ministry.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com