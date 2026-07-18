Clarksville Obituary: Mary Anna O’Day

Clarksville, TN – Mary Anna O’Day, age 86 of Clarksville, TN, was unexpectedly called home to be with her Lord on July 15th, 2026, in Nashville.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, July 21st, 2026, at First Baptist Church of Clarksville, with Dr. Roger Freeman officiating. The O’Day family will receive friends from 9:00am – 11:00am. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery.

Mary was born on April 16th, 1940, in Clarksville, Tennessee, to the late John K. Smith and Mary Virginia Murphy Smith. A retired nurse at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, she devoted her life to caring for others, professionally and in every corner of her personal world. She cared for patients, her community, and above all for the family and friends she loved so deeply.

A gifted seamstress, Mary expressed her love through her hands. Her quilts warm homes throughout the community. With needle and thread she could make or mend nearly anything: knitting, crocheting, and sewing countless keepsakes for the people she loved. Her craft found a spiritual home at First Baptist Church, where she created banners and decorated trees for Christmas.

Mary was a pillar of First Baptist Church for decades. She was a faithful, constant presence in the congregation, volunteering generously and serving with quiet dedication. She was the longest active member of the First Baptist Church Choir, and was a member of the handbell choir and ladies’ ensemble.

In October 2025, at the age of 85, Mary embarked on what she called the trip of her lifetime – a faith-guided tour tracing the missionary journeys of the Apostle Paul. The journey took her across Greece and Italy. She was proud to reach the top of the Acropolis with only hiking poles for support, a testament to her spirit that never slowed down and her faith that only deepened with the years.

A staple of the local bowling alley twice weekly, she participated in two senior leagues and earned approximately ten Tennessee Senior Olympics state bowling titles.

As ‘Granny’ to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Mary was a fixture at family gatherings, often the last to leave, still working puzzles and playing games long after the evening wound down. She had an uncanny gift at the claw machine, and no grandchild ever left empty-handed. She had a sharp wit and a generous spirit, and she was never too proud to be the punchline – which made her all the more beloved. The quilts, keepsakes, and laughter will remain in the hearts of her family and friends, who will miss her always.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard O’Day; her twin sister, Nancy Shepherd; and her brother, Richard L. Smith.

She is survived by her loving children Richard O’Day (Janet), Raymond O’Day (Cory Smith), John O’Day (Pam), and Debbie Work (Tony); grandchildren Shaun O’Day (Stephanie), Breanne Alday (Ryan), Grace Knight (Dray), Caleb Work, and Ben Work; great-grandchildren Declan, Aiden, Frazier, and Cassian, and expected great-grandson Bett; and brother John Kim Smith (Nancy).

Online condolences may be made at www.navefuneralhomes.com

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Music Ministry.