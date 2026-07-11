Tennessee Health Department Confirms Two Measles Infections in Middle Tennessee

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) is confirming two cases of measles in middle Tennessee, the first in the state this year. Both individuals are currently recovering at home.

One of the individuals had been fully vaccinated against measles, while the vaccination status of the second individual is unknown. Both individuals were exposed to a confirmed measles case outside of Tennessee.

TDH and Nashville-Davidson County Health Department officials are responding to make people in middle Tennessee aware of possible exposure to measles at the following public locations:

Exposure Location Address Exposure Date(s) Exposure Time(s) Monitor for Symptoms Through Catfeine Cat Cafe 517 Carson Lane

Murfreesboro, TN 37128 June 29, 2026

June 30, 2026 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. July 21, 2026 Waxing the City 1108 Gallatin Ave.

Nashville, TN 37206 July 1, 2026 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. July 22, 2026 Goodwill 1108 Gallatin Ave.

Nashville, TN 37206 July 1, 2026 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. July 22, 2026 Swett’s Restaurant 2725 Clifton Ave.

Nashville, TN 37209 July 3, 2026 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. July 24, 2026 Publix 1111 Gallatin Ave.

Nashville, TN 37206 July 3, 2026 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. July 24, 2026 Dino’s Bar & Grill 411 Gallatin Ave.

Nashville, TN 37206 July 4, 2026 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. July 25, 2026 Limo Peruvian Eatery 1008 Fatherland St.

Nashville, TN 37206 July 4, 2026 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. July 25, 2026 Paul’s Corner 824 Porter Road

Nashville, TN 37206 July 4, 2026 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. July 25, 2026

People who were at one of these locations during the dates and times listed may be at risk of developing measles, from 7 to 21 days after being exposed. These individuals should confirm their protection against measles.

Those who have had measles in the past or received the recommended measles vaccine are likely protected but should still monitor for symptoms. People who are unimmunized or have unknown measles immunization status are at higher risk and should monitor for symptoms closely.

Anyone who remains symptom-free for more than 21 days after being exposed is no longer considered at risk. If you have any questions, please contact your local health department. For emergent questions, please call 615.741.7247.

If you think you have measles symptoms and need medical care, do not delay. Call your healthcare provider, urgent care, or emergency department before going in, and tell them you may have been exposed to measles. This helps them plan for your visit and limit exposing others.

Measles typically has a classic red, spotty rash that begins on the face and spreads over the body. Additional symptoms can include fever, cough, red eyes and congestion, followed by rash. Measles is a highly infectious disease which spreads very easily through the air when an infected person speaks, coughs or sneezes.

TDH encourages consultation with your medical provider about measles prevention. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are highly effective at preventing measles.

More information for the public and for providers is available on TDH’s measles information webage. It is important for medical providers to consider measles and report suspected cases immediately to TDH at 615.741.7247.