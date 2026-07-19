Best Upholstered Furniture for College Students

Washington, D.C. – If you are shopping for your college student’s dorm room or apartment, you want to choose furniture and bedding that meets their needs and will last while they are at college. Here are some questions to consider when selecting upholstered furniture or bedding:

Will it fit? Get the measurements of the relevant room in advance and plan where you will put items. Some retailers have online features that will let you “picture” how a new item looks in your space.

How will your purchase get into the dorm room or apartment? Check the location and dimensions of elevators, stairwells and doorways to be sure new furniture—which may be in large boxes or disassembled—can be carried into the student’s new abode. It’s no fun to return something you like because it won’t fit up the stairs or around a sharp corner. Scope out your route on-site or ask building staff ahead of time.

Will it clean up and wear well? Ask sales staff how mattresses, bedding toppers, pillows or upholstered furniture will age over time and how to clean them. Consider looking for furniture fabrics that are stain-resistant.

Does it make sense to invest in better quality furniture? High-quality, better-made upholstered furniture or bedding costs more because it is built with materials that are designed to last longer. If your student is just starting out or intends to continue using the furniture after graduation, it may make sense to spring for higher quality.

Does my student need a mattress cover, encasement or topper? Mattress covers, also known as mattress protectors, safeguard your mattress from spills, stains, allergens, and bed bugs. They can be waterproof, hypoallergenic, cooling, or a combination of these features. If you have a new mattress, you may need only a cover or pad that fits snugly over the corners or is anchored by elastic bands. Check if your cover is machine-washable.

You probably know what size your mattress is, but to find the right cover, you might need to measure the height and depth of your mattress. Many dorm twin beds use extra-long mattresses, so pay attention when purchasing!

Encasements have six sides to fully enclose a mattress and/or foundation (another word for box spring). Some encasements have padding on top, offering an extra layer of cushioning between you and the mattress. If you are moving, it’s a good idea to protect your mattress with an encasement.

If your student needs additional comfort (or the dormitory mattress is not quite right), consider buying a foam-cushioned topper. Memory (viscoelastic) foam toppers are available in different thicknesses. Memory foam conforms to body weight and slowly springs back to its original shape. Convoluted foam (molded into peaks and valleys) is often thinner and lighter weight. Some toppers have special cooling foams or a ventilated design to facilitate airflow.

What’s inside? While you’re thinking about your student’s comfort, consider their indoor air quality. Look for mattresses, bedding and upholstered furniture made with CertiPUR-US® certified foam. Certified foams are made without formaldehyde; ozone depleters; mercury, lead and other heavy metals; or phthalates regulated by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. It also means the foam has low VOC (volatile organic compound) emissions for indoor air quality (less than 0.5 parts per million). Certified foams are screened for relevant chemicals, including flame retardants, that are classified as carcinogens, mutagens or reproductive toxins and are harmful to human health.

Visit certipur.us/directory or download the CertiPUR-US® app to find manufacturers and retailers offering upholstered furniture, mattresses and pillows made with certified foam.