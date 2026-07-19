Clarksville Forecast: Heat Index Near 103, Storms Before Cooldown, July 12th–16th

Clarksville, TN – Another stretch of hot and humid summer weather is on tap for Clarksville and Montgomery County, with heat index values climbing as high as 103 degrees through the first part of the week.

Afternoon and evening thunderstorms remain likely Sunday through Tuesday before a refreshing change arrives by midweek, bringing lower humidity, cooler temperatures, and abundant sunshine.

On Sunday, mostly sunny skies will help temperatures climb to around 91 degrees, with the heat index making it feel as warm as 103 degrees. A calm morning wind will become west-northwest at around 5 mph during the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop after 4:00pm, with a 70 percent chance of rainfall. While most locations will receive light rainfall, thunderstorms could produce heavier downpours.

Storm chances diminish Sunday night, although a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms will linger before 7:00pm. Patchy fog is expected to develop late overnight and continue toward daybreak under partly cloudy skies. Overnight temperatures will fall to around 72 degrees with light winds becoming calm.

The unsettled weather pattern continues Monday, beginning with areas of morning fog before skies become mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers will increase to scattered showers and thunderstorms after 10:00am. Afternoon highs will again reach near 91 degrees, with heat index values climbing to around 103 degrees. Winds will remain light from the west-southwest, and rain chances stand at 50 percent.

Conditions become quieter Monday night, with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures settling near 74 degrees. Light south-southwest winds will develop overnight.

Heat builds even more on Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies pushing afternoon temperatures to around 94 degrees. South-southwest winds between 5 and 10 mph, with occasional gusts up to 20 mph, will accompany a 20 percent chance of isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms after 1:00pm.

The greatest opportunity for rainfall arrives Tuesday night, when showers and thunderstorms become likely before 1:00am, before gradually tapering off later in the night. Skies will become partly cloudy as temperatures drop to around 72 degrees, with winds shifting to the north after midnight.

A much more comfortable weather pattern settles in on Wednesday, bringing sunny skies and a high near 87 degrees. A north wind between 5 and 10 mph will usher in noticeably lower humidity across the region.

Cooler air continues Wednesday night, with mostly clear skies allowing temperatures to fall to around 64 degrees. A light north wind will make for one of the most pleasant summer nights in recent weeks.

Beautiful summer weather continues Thursday, featuring abundant sunshine and a high near 83 degrees. The combination of lower humidity and cooler temperatures will provide ideal conditions for outdoor activities.

The pleasant pattern remains Thursday night, with partly cloudy skies and overnight lows around 63 degrees, offering another comfortable evening across Clarksville and Montgomery County.

After several days of heat and scattered thunderstorms, residents can look forward to a refreshing break beginning Wednesday as cooler temperatures and lower humidity settle across Middle Tennessee.

Until then, anyone spending extended time outdoors should stay hydrated, limit strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day, and remain alert for developing afternoon thunderstorms that could produce brief heavy rainfall and lightning.