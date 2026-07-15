Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Concord Drive Water Outage for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department has planned a water outage on Monday, July 20th, 2026, at 8:00am on Concord Drive and the following roads listed for water valve replacement.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

The Concord Drive water outage includes the following streets and roads

Concord Drive (East Bel Air Boulevard to Yorktown Road)

Gettysburg Street

Donelson Drive (East Bel Air Boulevard to Yorktown Road)

Yorktown Road (Concord Drive to Lexington Drive)

Lexington Drive (East Bel Air Boulevard to Yorktown Road)

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, and water service restored by approximately 4:00pm.