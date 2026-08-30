Clarksville Obituary: Bobby Joe Davidson

Clarksville, TN – A visitation for Bobby Joe Davidson, 79, of Woodlawn, TN, will be on September 3rd, 2026, from 1:30pm until 3:30pm at Sykes Funeral Home, with full military honors following. He passed away August 22nd, 2026.

He was born on January 3rd, 1947, to Merritt and Annie Davidson in Columbia, TN. Bobby enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and gardening. He also enjoyed reloading bullets and was a member of the NRA.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Anna Davidson and siblings: Billy Ray Davidson, Larry Davidson, Linda Fay Woodard, James Davidson, and Brenda Joyce Davidson. Bobby is survived by his daughters, Rita (Michael) Allsop, Sonja (Jeff) Derico, and Charlotte (Raymond Bock) Davidson, grandchildren, Chastity, Amanda, Diamond, Chase, and Cory, and great- grandchildren, Levi, Everett, Chloe, Grayson, and Noah, and brother, Gary Davidson.

Please visit Bobby’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.