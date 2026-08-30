Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Golf Club Lane Water Outage, Road Closure for Fire Hydrant Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for a section of Golf Club Lane, from Crossland Avenue to Kendrick Street on Monday, August 31st, 2026, at 8:00am for fire hydrant replacement.
Low water pressure is possible for the vicinity.
Golf Club Lane will be closed from Crossland Avenue to Hayden Drive during the work. Traffic will be detoured to Robert S. Brown Drive and Crossland Avenue. Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, and follow signage or choose an alternate travel route.
The fire hydrant replacement will be finished, water service restored, and road reopened by approximately 4:00pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com