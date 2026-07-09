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Downtown @ Sundown Concert Features Kid Kentucky Tribute Band and Toy Run in Clarksville July 17th

News Staff
By News Staff
Bikers Who Care Toy Run. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)
Bikers Who Care Toy Run. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)

Downtown @Sundown Concert Series at Downtown Commons.Montgomery County, TN – Get ready for a night of music, motorcycles, and community spirit as Montgomery County Parks and Recreation presents the next Downtown @ Sundown concert, featuring Kid Kentucky, a Kid Rock tribute band, on Friday, July 17th, 2026, at the Downtown Commons. 

Before the concert, Montgomery County Parks and Recreation, Bikers Who Care, YAIPak, and Appleton Harley-Davidson are teaming up for a Mini Toy Run to help spread holiday joy to children in need. 

Mini Toy Run Details

Motorcycles will arrive around 6:45pm, and live music will begin at 7:00pm, featuring a Kid Rock tribute band, Kid Kentucky. 

The evening will feature a variety of delicious food and drink options. Beer and other beverages will be available for purchase, with the following food trucks set up on Main Street: 

The Downtown @ Sundown Concert Series is free and open to the public, running select Fridays from May through October. Bring your chairs and blankets for a night under the stars, but please leave pets, coolers, smoking/vaping products, and outside alcohol at home. 

Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street, Clarksville, TN.

Downtown @ Sundown is proudly brought to you by Tristar Beverage Clarksville. For more information and the full 2026 concert lineup, visit Montgomery County Parks and Recreation. 

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