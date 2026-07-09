Downtown @ Sundown Concert Features Kid Kentucky Tribute Band and Toy Run in Clarksville July 17th

Before the concert, Montgomery County Parks and Recreation, Bikers Who Care, YAIPak, and Appleton Harley-Davidson are teaming up for a Mini Toy Run to help spread holiday joy to children in need.
Mini Toy Run Details
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Kickstands up at 6:00pm from Appleton Harley-Davidson (2501 Highway 41A, Clarksville).
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Riders will travel down Highway 41-A to Riverside Drive, turn right on Commerce Street, then left onto Third Street, arriving at Downtown Commons.
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All donated toys will go to YAIPak to help bring Christmas cheer to local children this holiday season.
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Not a rider? Bring a toy donation directly to the Downtown @ Sundown concert! YAIPak will be on-site to collect the toys.
Motorcycles will arrive around 6:45pm, and live music will begin at 7:00pm, featuring a Kid Rock tribute band, Kid Kentucky.
The evening will feature a variety of delicious food and drink options. Beer and other beverages will be available for purchase, with the following food trucks set up on Main Street:
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Kadi’s Tacos
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Fryz Wit Dat
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Burgasm
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E’s Squeezed Lemonade
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L.A. Street Dogs
The Downtown @ Sundown Concert Series is free and open to the public, running select Fridays from May through October. Bring your chairs and blankets for a night under the stars, but please leave pets, coolers, smoking/vaping products, and outside alcohol at home.
Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street, Clarksville, TN.
Downtown @ Sundown is proudly brought to you by Tristar Beverage Clarksville. For more information and the full 2026 concert lineup, visit Montgomery County Parks and Recreation.