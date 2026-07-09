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Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Hilliard Lane Closed for Service Line Installation

Traffic Detour; Garner Hills Drive and Harrison Way

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By News Staff
Road Closure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed Hilliard Lane from Garner Hills Drive to Harrison Way for service line installation. Traffic will be detoured to Garner Hills Drive and Harrison Way during the work.

The service line installation is expected to be finished and the road reopened by approximately 5:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

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