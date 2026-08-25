Clarksville Obituary: Reverend Lawrence Curtis Preston

Clarksville, TN – Reverend Lawrence Curtis Preston, 79, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away on August 15th, 2026. Reverend Preston was born on November 16th, 1946, in Williamsburg, Virginia, to Samuel Lawrence Preston and Elizabeth Hilda Preston-Smith.

He grew up in Yorktown, Virginia, and later attended Norfolk State University before being drafted into the United States Army, serving in the Vietnam War. Reverend Preston was known for humming a tune everywhere he went, carrying music in his spirit just as deeply as he carried his love for preaching the gospel and playing the piano.

He touched countless lives through his ministry, his work, and the personal impact he had on everyone blessed to know him. A true servant, Mr. Preston wore many hats throughout his life — from driving the school bus at a young age, to serving in the military, working as an insurance agent, fixing cars, supporting children in DCF, working in hospitals, and ultimately becoming a pastor. But above all, he served the Lord with unwavering devotion.

He is survived by his children: Lawrence Lamonte Preston (Kimberly Preston), Antwan Cornileous Preston, Ulita Madison-Rogers (Thomas Rogers), Robert Madison (Ayanda Madison), and Shannon Moneek Preston-Sanders. He leaves behind his grandchildren: Jamal Rashad Preston, Shaquan Lamonte Preston, Kayla Preston, Lauren Preston, Shalaya Armstead, Jordan Armstead, Treyson Cosby, Tianna Cosby, Khwezi Madison-Pela, Robert Omer Madison-Bakirtas, Evan Israel M. Madison, Xavier Damond Sanders Jr., Zion Zanay Sanders, and Dion Maleek Williams.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Samuel Preston, and his twin sister Lorraine Preston. As Reverend Preston begins his heavenly journey, the love he gave, the faith he shared, the music he played, and the lives he touched will live on through all who were blessed to know him. His greatest legacy is the love he poured into others—a legacy that will remain in the hearts of his children, grandchildren, family, friends, and the many people whose lives he touched along the way.

He gave of himself freely. He served with love. He lived with purpose. And he leaves this world having made it a better place simply because he was here. Rest peacefully, Reverend Preston. May you find eternal joy in God’s presence, knowing that your earthly work was fulfilled and that your love, faith, and legacy will continue to live on in all who knew you.