Clarksville Obituary: Ronnie Joe Cash

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of life service for CW2 Ronnie Joe Cash, ARMY, (Ret), 84, will be Thursday, August 27th, 2026 at 12:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11:00am until the hour of service.
Ron was born on February 5th, 1942, to Henry and Artie Cash in Blue Ridge, GA. He passed away on August 23rd, 2026. Ron enjoyed fishing and spending time outdoors. He worked as a mechanic and proudly served in the United States Army before retiring from both the Army and civil service.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Jeffry Cash, stepchildren, Michael Woodhouse and Melissa Woodhouse, and siblings, Paul, Jay Burke, Charlie, Lena Mae, Lois, Arlene, and Ruby. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Karen Cash; his children, Ronnie “Joe” (Linda) Cash Jr., and Judith Renada Cash Risner, and the mother of his children, Jackie Cash; stepchildren, Aaron Woodhouse, Laura (Jessica) Pasquarelli, Sara (Nathan) Smith, and Linda Woodhouse; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Please visit Ronnie’s online obituary at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com