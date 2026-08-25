Clarksville Obituary: Ronnie Joe Cash

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of life service for CW2 Ronnie Joe Cash, ARMY, (Ret), 84, will be Thursday, August 27th, 2026 at 12:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11:00am until the hour of service.

Ron was born on February 5th, 1942, to Henry and Artie Cash in Blue Ridge, GA. He passed away on August 23rd, 2026. Ron enjoyed fishing and spending time outdoors. He worked as a mechanic and proudly served in the United States Army before retiring from both the Army and civil service.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Jeffry Cash, stepchildren, Michael Woodhouse and Melissa Woodhouse, and siblings, Paul, Jay Burke, Charlie, Lena Mae, Lois, Arlene, and Ruby. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Karen Cash; his children, Ronnie “Joe” (Linda) Cash Jr., and Judith Renada Cash Risner, and the mother of his children, Jackie Cash; stepchildren, Aaron Woodhouse, Laura (Jessica) Pasquarelli, Sara (Nathan) Smith, and Linda Woodhouse; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Please visit Ronnie’s online obituary at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.