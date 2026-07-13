Best of Clarksville Announces 2026 Charities, Encourages Community to Support Original Awards Program

Clarksville, TN – As nominations officially open for Best of Clarksville 2026, organizers are inviting the community to celebrate the businesses, organizations, and individuals that make Clarksville exceptional while supporting three local charities that make a difference every day.

For nearly three decades, Best of Clarksville has been more than an awards program. It has become a community tradition that recognizes local excellence while transforming community participation into meaningful support for area nonprofits. Through sponsorships, ticket sales, and event participation, 100 percent of the proceeds from the annual celebration are donated directly to local charitable organizations.

This year’s beneficiaries are The Montgomery County Angel Fund, F.U.E.L. Ministries, and The Armed Services YMCA at Fort Campbell—three organizations dedicated to improving lives throughout the Clarksville-Montgomery County community.

The Montgomery County Angel Fund provides financial assistance for emergency veterinary care, helping sick, injured, abused, and special-needs animals receive lifesaving treatment through partnerships with local shelters, rescues, and veterinary providers.

F.U.E.L. Ministries continues its mission of fighting childhood hunger through its Fuel for Kids program, supplying weekend food bags and supporting school pantries so students have reliable access to nutritious meals outside of school hours. By helping meet a child’s basic nutritional needs, the organization allows students to focus on learning, growing, and achieving long-term success.

The Armed Services YMCA at Fort Campbell serves military families with a variety of free and low-cost programs, including childcare assistance, food support, youth development activities, holiday programs, and family resources that strengthen the military community throughout the region.

Organizers say community support is what makes these charitable contributions possible.

“Best of Clarksville has always been about bringing our community together,” organizers said. “Every nomination submitted, every vote cast, every sponsorship secured, and every ticket purchased helps us recognize outstanding local businesses while giving back to organizations that are making a real difference in people’s lives.”

Unlike many awards programs that exist solely to recognize businesses, Best of Clarksville was created with a broader purpose—building community pride while investing directly back into the organizations serving Clarksville residents.

The annual event brings together hundreds of business owners, employees, nonprofit leaders, and residents for an evening that celebrates local success while raising funds for important causes. Businesses gain recognition from the community they serve, attendees discover outstanding local companies, and nonprofit organizations receive financial support that helps them continue their missions.

With nominations now underway, organizers are encouraging residents to support the original, long-running Best of Clarksville by participating throughout the awards season. Every nomination, sponsorship, and event ticket helps increase the amount that can ultimately be donated to this year’s charitable partners.

Community members are invited to nominate their favorite local businesses, restaurants, organizations, professionals, and service providers across dozens of categories. Finalists will be recognized during the Best of Clarksville 2026 celebration, where winners will be announced during the signature in-person event.

As Best of Clarksville looks ahead to another year of recognizing local excellence, organizers hope the community will once again rally behind an event that celebrates Clarksville’s best while ensuring that the organizations serving those most in need receive the support they deserve.

Residents can help make an impact by submitting nominations, becoming event sponsors, attending the awards celebration, and encouraging others to participate. Every contribution helps strengthen the community and expands the support provided to the Montgomery County Angel Fund, F.U.E.L. Ministries, and the Armed Services YMCA at Fort Campbell.

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