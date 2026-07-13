Clarksville Pets of the Week for July 13th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of July 13th, 2026.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Ramsy is a young male Lab mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his new home. He would love a huge yard and lots of toys. Come spend time with him in the yard. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Hendrix is a young male Pit Bull Terrier. Fully vetted and will be neutered upon adoption. Will love to be part of an active family. Come visit with him in the yard.

Ford is an adult male Great Pyrenees. He is fully vetted and neutered so he can go home the same day. Please do breed research before adopting. These breeds have specific needs and require an experienced, knowledgeable adopter. They are called LGD’s or Livestock Guarding Dogs. They are very protective of property and their people. A strong leader is preferable. Come spend time with him out in the play yard.

Otter is an adult male Rottweiler mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his new family. Come spend time with this great guy out in the yard.

Midnight is an adult male Domestic longhair. He is fully vetted, neutered, litter trained and declawed so he must be an inside cat only please. He can be seen in the cat room.

Gizmo is a young male domestic shorthair kitten. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his new home. He is also litter trained. Gizmo can be seen in the cat room.

Inky is a female domestic shorthair kitten. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed upon adoption. She can be seen in the cat room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville). *Come visit them at their new facility*.

For more information, call 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help animals through foster programs, donations, fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Sissy is a sweet adult female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Sissy is fine with other dogs and cats as long as they respect her boundaries. She prefers a home without children please. She needs a calm, quiet environment and will be a great snuggle companion.

If you would like an application and more information, please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

*Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Tinker is an 8 and a half week old female kitten. Fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She (and her siblings who are also available) are typical kitties who just love to run, play and nap! She will love having lots of toys and even a kitty pal or two. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a 4 year old male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. This boy has so much love and energy and would benefit from a very active home. He has been working with trainers to help him gain a solid foundation for his success.

Lots of adventures, hikes, room to run, and plenty of love are just what he needs. He is very energetic and needs to be the only dog in the home and no children and no cats please. He needs a strong committed person/family to keep him on his training and to get him exercise and mental stimulation.

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Drako deserves his own loving family. Drako has been waiting for over 4 years for someone to recognize the beauty and loyalty in him and make him a part of their family. There is absolutely nothing wrong with him other than his exuberant love of life and just being happy to see people and we know the perfect person is out there for him! He deserves this! He will make a fantastic companion.If you would love to add him to your family please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Kane is a 6-7 year old male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He is good with other dogs and fine with children as well. He does best with a 6 foot fenced yard to have plenty of room to run and play. Kane does need a no cat home please. Kane is a pleaser and loves being with his people. He will be a fantastic companion!

Always remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Ayer is patiently is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Molly is a darling 8 year old senior Pomerainian mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Molly does have cataracts but she still has her vision. She does like her stuffed toys too. Senior dogs offer so much and should not be ignored! Potty training is done, chewing is over and they are happy napping and just being your constant companion.

You can find her and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mockingbird is a young female domestic shorthair kitten. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She will need to be the only pet in the home please. Mockingbird loves napping and looking out windows bird watching. She is a great snuggler as well.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Ozzy is a 2 year old male Doodle mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. Ozzy is special needs just due to being blind. But Please don’t let that stop you from reading further. He navigates around his world beautifully but does need a home without young children (possibly teens/ young adult kids would be ok) and a calm environment.

He will need a family willing to continue his training and make sure he is involved with the family. He has been fine with other dogs. He has a great fun personality and will make a wonderful companion.

For an application/more information: www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/ozzy or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Blue is a female Boxer puppy ( under a year old). Fully vetted and house trained she is quite the character. She would love a big fenced yard where she can do her zoomies, run around with the tennis balls and make her mission the extinction of all squeaky toys.

She is a perfectionist at sneak attack cuddles on the couch and loves kids, dogs and dog savvy cats. She is quite the character!

Hot Rod’s Garage

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Storm is a 2 year old male labrador retriever. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He is great with other calm, non dominant/non aggressive dogs and good with kids but still has a lot of young dog energy so he would need to be carefully supervised around toddlers. No cats please.

He has had basic training and is just a delight to be around. Storm will be perfect for a single person who can devote plenty of time to him or at least a very active family committed to including him in all hiking, jogging and swimming activities.

Let’s be honest here, he is definitely NOT a “leave alone in the backyard” type of guy. He bonds strongly with his people and must be part of the family. This sweet boy has so much love to give and will be a wonderful addition.

For more information call: 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Quinn is an adorable 2 year old female Yorkie mix. Fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Quinn needs a home without young children please. She is a very busy girl and needs a very active home. Loves to be outside and enjoys the water and all kinds of water activities. She’ll be a fun adventure buddy! Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!

Saving Kittens Sanctuary

Faye is a young female domestic shorthair. Fully vetted, spayed and litter trained, she is looking for her forever home. She is fine with other cats and even calm dogs and just wants a warm lap and lots of love. She just needs a loving, patient caring family who will give her time to blossom.

Applications are at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSdj-RCMIIFwabcZ-uMKPyQHDrZ4oLp3RTjaMJWhfFJ-CVMZHA/viewform?usp=header

For more information, they can be found on FaceBook Saving Kittens Sanctuary and by email at savebabykittens@gmail.com