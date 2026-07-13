Clarksville Obituary: William “Guy” Livingston, Jr

Clarksville, TN – A funeral service for William “Guy” Livingston, Jr, 86, of Clarksville, TN will be Tuesday, July 14th, 2026 at 1:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home. Father Ray Kopec from Immaculate Conception Catholic Church will be officiating. Burial will follow in Living Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12:00pm until the hour of service.
Guy was born on July 6th, 1940 in Greenville, MS to William Guy Livingston Sr. and Stelline Livingston. He passed away on July 10th, 2026. Guy worked for Genesco, ACME Boot, and later Dan Post Boot Company, where he remained until his retirement in 2013. He also volunteered as a tutor with the Clarksville-Montgomery County Adult Literacy Program, helping adults obtain their GED.
Guy loved photography and had a lifelong interest in history, especially American and military history. He was an avid reader and appreciated all kinds of music. He also enjoyed building model airplanes, a hobby that reflected his attention to detail and love of aviation. Guy also had a strong and enduring faith that remained an important part of his life.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Philip Livingston, sisters-in-laws, Karen Livingston and Janie Livingston, and step-son, Kevin Keller. Guy is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Patricia Livingston, children, Aimee (John) Livingston Russell and Geoff (Dori) Livingston, grandson, Ed Wilkins, IV, great grandchildren, Ocean and Phoenix Wilkins, step-daughter, Kim Taylor, and nieces, Tina (Michael) Townsend, Theresa (Dustin) Ellis, and many other nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be: Ed Wilkins IV, Gene Welch, Sam Schneider, Dustin Ellis, Matt Griffy, and Rob Evans.
Honorary pallbearers will: Chris Winters, Tony Hoffman, Shane Evans, and Shawn Dove.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 716 Franklin Street Clarksville, TN 37040, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) F.U.E.L. Program.
Please visit Guy’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com