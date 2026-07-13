Clarksville Obituary: William “Guy” Livingston, Jr

Clarksville, TN – A funeral service for William “Guy” Livingston, Jr, 86, of Clarksville, TN will be Tuesday, July 14th, 2026 at 1:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home. Father Ray Kopec from Immaculate Conception Catholic Church will be officiating. Burial will follow in Living Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12:00pm until the hour of service.

Guy was born on July 6th, 1940 in Greenville, MS to William Guy Livingston Sr. and Stelline Livingston. He passed away on July 10th, 2026. Guy worked for Genesco, ACME Boot, and later Dan Post Boot Company, where he remained until his retirement in 2013. He also volunteered as a tutor with the Clarksville-Montgomery County Adult Literacy Program, helping adults obtain their GED.

Guy loved photography and had a lifelong interest in history, especially American and military history. He was an avid reader and appreciated all kinds of music. He also enjoyed building model airplanes, a hobby that reflected his attention to detail and love of aviation. Guy also had a strong and enduring faith that remained an important part of his life.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Philip Livingston, sisters-in-laws, Karen Livingston and Janie Livingston, and step-son, Kevin Keller. Guy is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Patricia Livingston, children, Aimee (John) Livingston Russell and Geoff (Dori) Livingston, grandson, Ed Wilkins, IV, great grandchildren, Ocean and Phoenix Wilkins, step-daughter, Kim Taylor, and nieces, Tina (Michael) Townsend, Theresa (Dustin) Ellis, and many other nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be: Ed Wilkins IV, Gene Welch, Sam Schneider, Dustin Ellis, Matt Griffy, and Rob Evans.

Honorary pallbearers will: Chris Winters, Tony Hoffman, Shane Evans, and Shawn Dove.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 716 Franklin Street Clarksville, TN 37040, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) F.U.E.L. Program.

Please visit Guy’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.