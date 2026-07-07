Clarksville Arts & Heritage Council Explores African Americans’ Role in the American Revolution

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Arts & Heritage Council, Clarksville Parks & Recreation and Mount Olive Cemetery Historical Preservation Society invite the public to the second installment of The Road to Emancipation series on Saturday, July 19th, 2026 at 2:00pm at the L&N Depot, 108 South Tenth Street.

Presented as part of Clarksville-Montgomery County’s celebration of America’s 250th Birthday, this special afternoon features two engaging 30-minute programs that examine the experiences and contributions of African Americans during the American Revolution through history and music.

The first presentation—”The American Revolution: A War for Freedom?”—will be led by historian Phyllis Smith. Smith will explore the complex and often overlooked role of African Americans during the Revolutionary War, beginning with the Boston Massacre and continuing through the Battle of Yorktown. Her presentation will examine how Black Americans fought on both sides of the conflict, each seeking the same goal—freedom. The program offers a deeper understanding of the difficult choices faced by enslaved and free African Americans during the nation’s struggle for independence.

The afternoon’s second program, “How Military Music Marched Across the Sea and Got the Blues,” will feature Yvonne Kendall on flute and Jerry Textor on drums. Combining historical interpretation with live musical performances, the duo will trace the evolution of military music from 16th-century France through traditional military fifes and drums. The program also explores how these musical traditions intersected with African influences, including the roots of rukatuk music from Barbados to the Mississippi fife-and-drum blues tradition, demonstrating the lasting impact of African American musical heritage on American culture.

Together, the two presentations offer a unique blend of scholarship and live performance that bring history to life while highlighting the courage, resilience, and cultural influence of African Americans during the nation’s founding.

The July 19th program is free and open to the public. Audience members of all ages are encouraged to attend.

The Road to Emancipation is a three-part educational series presented by the Arts & Heritage Council, Mount Olive, and Clarksville Parks & Recreation to commemorate America’s Semiquincentennial. The series examines pivotal moments in African American history that helped shape both Clarksville and the United States.

The series concludes on Saturday, August 9th, with retired Air Force Colonel Nick Nicholson presenting “Expose Into the Mind of the United States Color Troops (USCT): Slave, Fugitive, USCT,” a dramatic portrayal of the physical, emotional, and spiritual journey of a United States Colored Troops soldier during the Civil War.

For additional information about The Road to Emancipation series and other Arts & Heritage Council programs, visit the organization’s website or follow the Clarksville Arts & Heritage Council on social media.