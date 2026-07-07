APSU Athletics Celebrates Historic 2025-26 Academic Year with Record-Breaking Growth

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics continued its exponential growth during the 2025-26 fiscal year, posting record-setting success in revenue generation, fundraising, attendance, and social media reach.

The department recorded back-to-back years of historic revenue, set record marks in overall donation and number of gifts during Govs Give, and achieved its highest department-wide social media reach in program history, with nearly all team accounts surpassing their previous records.

En route to its success in the field of play, multiple teams saw record attendances on the field and the hardwood.

REVENUE CONTINUES TO CLIMB

Austin Peay State University Athletics increased its overall revenue by 10% compared to the previous fiscal year, marking the second-straight year the department generated more than $2 million in revenue. The continued growth reflects increasing support and sustained momentum across multiple sports.

Three of the department’s flagship programs also experienced double-digit growth in ticket sales. Football, men’s basketball, and baseball each posted increases of more than 10% in ticket sales revenue from the previous year.

A RECORD GOVS GIVE 2026

Governors fans once again demonstrated their unwavering commitment to Austin Peay State University Athletics during Govs Give 2026, helping make the annual day of giving the most successful in department history.

The 2026 campaign generated a record $266,832 through a record amount of gifts from alumni, fans, supporters of Austin Peay State University Athletics. The overwhelming response reflected the growing investment in the continued success of Governors student-athletes and programs.

Funds raised through Govs Give 2026 will directly support student-athlete nutrition, recruiting and retention efforts, team travel, and critical operational resources, helping Austin Peay Athletics continue its mission of delivering a first-class student-athlete experience.

MAJOR GIVING REACHES NEW HEIGHTS

Austin Peay State University Athletics experienced significant growth in major gifts during the 2025-26 fiscal year, with major giving increasing 63% over the previous fiscal year.

The department’s fundraising momentum has accelerated dramatically over the past two years, with major giving now standing 146% higher than it was during the 2023-24 fiscal year, reflecting growing confidence and investment in the future of Governors Athletics.

RECORD MARKS IN THE CLASSROOM

Success for Austin Peay State University Athletics extended beyond the field of play during the 2025-26 academic year, as APSU student-athletes continued to set the standard in the classroom. The department posted the highest fall semester GPA in program history with a 3.419 grade-point average during the fall semester, the second-highest cumulative GPA recorded by the department.

The record-setting semester saw 97 student-athletes earn a perfect 4.0 GPA, while 200 Governors were recognized on the Dean’s List, highlighting the department’s continued commitment to academic excellence.

Academic success carried into the spring semester, where Austin Peay recorded a 3.415 department-wide GPA—the third-highest semester GPA in department history. It also marked the 18th consecutive semester that Governors’ student-athletes achieved a department GPA of 3.0 or higher.

HISTORIC SEASON IN F&M BANK ARENA

After winning the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Regular-Season Championship, Governors’ basketball enjoyed one of the most well-supported seasons in program history, with the average attendance increasing by 16% compared to the 2024-25 season. The Governors also posted the best season within the confines of F&M Bank Arena, posting a 13-1 record on its home hardwood.

Additionally, the Governors also hosted the three highest-attended home games in program history during the 2025-26 campaign:

4,136 – February 7th, vs. North Alabama

4,026 – February 25th, vs. Central Arkansas

3,397 – February 4th, vs. Lipscomb

The continued growth in attendance further established the crowned jewel of Clarksville, F&M Bank Arena, as one of the premier gameday environments in mid-major basketball.

A RECORD-BREAKING YEAR AT THE FORT

Austin Peay State University football delivered one of the most memorable home seasons in program history during the 2025 campaign, finishing a perfect 6-0 at Fortera Stadium. It marked the Governors’ first undefeated six-game home season since 1949 and helped fuel one of the program’s strongest turnarounds in recent memory.

Fan support continued to grow throughout the season as the Governors averaged 6,673 fans per home game, an increase of more than 7% over the previous year. Under second-year head coach Jeff Faris, APSU finished the season with a 7-5 record, marking the fourth-best second-year turnaround by a head coach in program history.

LACROSSE’S HISTORIC, INAUGURAL WIN

Austin Peay State University lacrosse made history in its inaugural game, defeating Gardner–Webb 15-14, February 7th, at Fortera Stadium.

Playing before nearly 900 fans at Fortera Stadium, the Governors wasted little time making their mark, scoring just 37 seconds into the contest on their way to a memorable season-opening victory.

The historic win marked the official beginning of APSU’s newest program and provided an unforgettable moment for the student-athletes, coaches, and fans who witnessed the first chapter of APSU lacrosse.

TRACK & FIELD FLOURISHES IN INDOOR & OUTDOOR CAMPAIGNS

Austin Peay State University track & field delivered one of its strongest all-around seasons in recent years, opening the championship slate with a standout performance at the ASUN Indoor Track & Field Championships. The Governors earned six total medals, highlighted by three silver and three bronze finishes, while also recording 16 personal bests across the meet. As a team, the APSU Govs placed fifth overall at the indoor championships, scoring 84 points—its highest total at an ASUN Indoor Track & Field Championship and 20 points more than any previous indoor championship showing since joining the conference.

Momentum carried into the outdoor season, where the Governors continued to elevate their performance at the ASUN Outdoor Track & Field Championships. Austin Peay State University finished third overall and secured seven total medals, including two gold, two silver, and three bronze finishes, while setting three program records during the meet. The Governors posted 104 team points—its highest total as a member of the ASUN Conference and surpassing its indoor mark from earlier in the year.

TAHMAR UPSHAW SETS WORLD RECORD AND MORE

Austin Peay State University’s Tahmar Upshaw delivered a historic performance on April 17th at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California, breaking the T46 800-meter World Record. Upshaw posted a time of 1:48.80, surpassing the previous mark of 1:51.82 set by Australia’s Gunther Matzinger at the 2012 London Paralympic Games. His record-setting performance also stands just 8.11 seconds off the overall world record in the event altogether. Upshaw became the first known APSU student-athlete in department history to hold a world record. For his performance, Upshaw was named the USATF Athlete of the Week on April 24, becoming the first Austin Peay State University student-athlete in program history to earn the honor.

Less than two months later, Upshaw again made national headlines, this time at the USATF LA Grand Prix at Allison Field, where he broke the T46 1500-meter Americas record. The redshirt junior clocked a 3:52.69, breaking the previous record of 3:54.43 set by Brazil’s Alex Pres da Silva in 2015. The mark stands as the fastest T46 1500-meter time in North and South America.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL MAKES DEEPEST POSTSEASON RUN IN 16 YEARS

Austin Peay State University women’s basketball delivered a memorable postseason run, advancing to the 2026 ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship game as the No. 8 seed—the program’s first appearance in a conference championship game since 2010.

The Governors earned a string of impressive wins in the ASUN Tournament, defeating No. 9 Lipscomb, No. 4 Stetson, and top-seeded Eastern Kentucky Colonels along the way. Austin Peay’s 45-41 upset of Eastern Kentucky was the largest upset of the tournament, as the Colonels entered the tournament 15-3 in ASUN play during the regular season.

RECORD-BREAKING DIGITAL REACH

Austin Peay State University Athletics produced its most successful year ever across social media platforms, generating unprecedented engagement throughout the 2025-26 academic year.

The department recorded 8.1 million impressions on X, more than 50 million Instagram impressions, 4.1 million on Facebook, and 1.6 million YouTube impressions—the highest combined department-wide totals to date. The record-setting digital reach reflects APSU Athletics’ continued emphasis on creative storytelling and connecting both local and worldwide fans with its student-athletes, coaches, and programs throughout the year.