Clarksville Obituary: William Lee Hagge

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for TSgt William Lee Hagge, Air Force (Ret), age 93, of Clarksville, TN, will be Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at 2:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:30pm until the time of service.

William, affectionately known as Bill, was born in Mitchellville, IA, on September 18th, 1932, to Walter and Alice Hagge. He passed away surrounded by his loving family on July 8th, 2026.

Bill was a Korean and Vietnam War veteran and retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of service. After his military career ended, he graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree from Austin Peay State University.

From there, Bill went on to become a substitute teacher with CMCSS for a few years, then worked for the State of TN in the Employment and Security Department, where he retired for a second time.

Eventually, Bill would find himself eager to give back to his community and he did just that at the Customs House Museum where he volunteered for over 18 years. He not only found success in his professional careers, but was a man of many talents. Bill was a wonderful painter and enjoyed playing his guitar, singing, and dancing. He will truly be missed by those that loved him.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Wanda Jean Hagge; 5 brothers and sisters, and his step-son, Jackie Gooch. Bill is survived by his soul-mate of over 20 years, Rosaleen Hagge; daughter, Sharon Hagge Bayes and her husband Henry; son, Lawrence Lee Hagge; step-children: Dwayne Gooch, Mary Karen Harper, Erin Cailin Cumbee, and Joseph Gooch; 9 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

Please visit Bill’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.