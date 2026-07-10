Clarksville Obituary: William Lee Hagge

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for TSgt William Lee Hagge, Air Force (Ret), age 93, of Clarksville, TN, will be Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at 2:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:30pm until the time of service.
William, affectionately known as Bill, was born in Mitchellville, IA, on September 18th, 1932, to Walter and Alice Hagge. He passed away surrounded by his loving family on July 8th, 2026.
Bill was a Korean and Vietnam War veteran and retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of service. After his military career ended, he graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree from Austin Peay State University.
From there, Bill went on to become a substitute teacher with CMCSS for a few years, then worked for the State of TN in the Employment and Security Department, where he retired for a second time.
Eventually, Bill would find himself eager to give back to his community and he did just that at the Customs House Museum where he volunteered for over 18 years. He not only found success in his professional careers, but was a man of many talents. Bill was a wonderful painter and enjoyed playing his guitar, singing, and dancing. He will truly be missed by those that loved him.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Wanda Jean Hagge; 5 brothers and sisters, and his step-son, Jackie Gooch. Bill is survived by his soul-mate of over 20 years, Rosaleen Hagge; daughter, Sharon Hagge Bayes and her husband Henry; son, Lawrence Lee Hagge; step-children: Dwayne Gooch, Mary Karen Harper, Erin Cailin Cumbee, and Joseph Gooch; 9 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Please visit Bill’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com