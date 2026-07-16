Clarksville Gas and Water Department expands planned Cumberland Manor Apartments Water Outage for Water Meter Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has expanded a scheduled water outage for water meter replacement on Thursday, July 16th, 2026, to include additional addresses beyond the original service area.
The planned outage, which began at 8:00am, initially affected the Cumberland Manor Apartments at 1121 Riverwood Place. CGW has since announced that the outage now also includes 1105 Riverwood Place and 1100-1102 Ashland City Road. Residents in the affected area may also experience periods of low water pressure while crews complete the work.
The water meter replacement project and associated outage are expected to be completed by 4:00pm Thursday, at which time water service will be restored to all affected customers.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com