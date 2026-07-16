Clarksville Gas and Water Department expands planned Cumberland Manor Apartments Water Outage for Water Meter Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has expanded a scheduled water outage for water meter replacement on Thursday, July 16th, 2026, to include additional addresses beyond the original service area.

The planned outage, which began at 8:00am, initially affected the Cumberland Manor Apartments at 1121 Riverwood Place. CGW has since announced that the outage now also includes 1105 Riverwood Place and 1100-1102 Ashland City Road. Residents in the affected area may also experience periods of low water pressure while crews complete the work.

The water meter replacement project and associated outage are expected to be completed by 4:00pm Thursday, at which time water service will be restored to all affected customers.