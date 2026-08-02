Scattered Storms Give Way to a Sunny, Warming Week Ahead: Clarksville-Montgomery County Forecast August 2nd-6th

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville and Montgomery County residents can expect an unsettled start to the week before skies clear out and temperatures climb into the upper 80s by Thursday.

Rain chances will be highest on Sunday and Monday afternoons, with lingering storm potential trailing into Tuesday, before a stretch of mostly sunny, calm conditions takes hold through midweek. Here’s a closer look at what to expect day by day.

Showers look likely to develop through the day on Sunday, with a chance of a thunderstorm mixing in after 1:00pm. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, and the high is expected to reach near 81 degrees. Southwest winds of 5 to 10 mph will shift to the northwest by afternoon, and the chance of precipitation sits at 70 percent. New rainfall totals should stay under a tenth of an inch, though locally higher amounts are possible if thunderstorms develop.

Shower chances drop off heading into the overnight hours, with only a 30 percent chance remaining, mainly before 7:00pm. Skies will stay mostly cloudy overnight, with the low dropping to around 67 degrees and a light northwest wind near 5 mph.

Rain returns to the forecast Monday, with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms expected after 1:00pm. Otherwise, look for partly sunny skies and a high near 84 degrees, with north-northwest winds holding steady between 5 and 10 mph.

Patchy fog may develop after midnight, but conditions will otherwise stay quiet overnight, with partly cloudy skies and a low around 67 degrees. A light north wind near 5 mph will taper off to calm by evening.

Storm chances linger into Tuesday, with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms possible after 1:00pm. Areas of fog are expected before 9:00am, but skies should clear out to sunny conditions through the rest of the day, with a high near 86 degrees. Winds will stay calm through the morning before shifting to a light north breeze around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Clearer skies take over Tuesday night, with mostly clear conditions and a low around 68 degrees under calm winds.

By Wednesday, the unsettled pattern finally breaks, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 88 degrees expected. Winds will stay calm for much of the day before turning west-southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Overnight conditions stay quiet, with mostly clear skies and a low around 69 degrees under calm winds.

Warmer conditions continue into Thursday, with a high near 90 degrees expected under sunny skies. There’s only a slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1:00pm, and the overall chance of precipitation holds at just 20 percent.

Shower chances remain low heading into the overnight hours, with a 20 percent chance persisting under partly cloudy skies and a low around 72 degrees.

Overall, Clarksville-Montgomery County residents should plan for a soggier start to the week, with the best chances for rain and thunderstorms arriving Sunday and Monday afternoons and lingering into Tuesday. Conditions dry out and warm up considerably by midweek, with sunny skies and highs approaching 90 degrees expected by Thursday, making for a much more pleasant stretch to close out the forecast period.