Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Dalewood Drive Water Outage, Road Closure for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for Dalewood Drive on Thursday, September 3rd, 2026, at 8:00am for water valve replacement.

Low water pressure is possible for the vicinity.

The following streets and roads will be affected during the outage:

Taft Drive from Marie Drive to Peachers Mill Road

Dale Terrace from Vivian Drive to Peachers Mill Road

Dalewood Drive from Dale Terrace to 115 Dalewood Drive

The intersection of Dalewood Drive and Taft Drive will be closed during the work. Traffic will be detoured to Dale Terrace and Vivian Drive. Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, and follow signage or choose an alternate travel route.

The water valve replacement will be finished, water service restored, and roads reopened by approximately 4:00pm.