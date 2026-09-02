APSU students gain professional experience through Banking on Govs program

Clarksville, TN — Four Austin Peay State University students spent a week at the Southeastern School of Banking this summer through the College of Business’ Banking on Govs program, a partnership with F&M Bank and the Tennessee Bankers Association now in its third year.

First-year participants Cambridge Thayer and Logan Butts attended alongside Cutter Shepherd and Stephanie Knight, who completed their second and final summer in the program. The all-expenses-paid trip put students into lectures, banking simulations, and more alongside working bankers from across the region.

“Banking on Govs provides students with specialized banking knowledge,” said Dr. Dong Nyonna, professor and chair of the Department of Accounting, Finance and Economics. “[They gain] professional networking opportunities and hands-on learning experiences that equip them with the skills and competencies needed to compete successfully in today’s financial services industry and the global economy.”

Thayer joined the program to gain greater insight into the banking industry. He is also involved with several organizations tied to his career goals, including the Govs Fund investment portfolio, the Accounting Society at Austin Peay, and the Omicron Delta Kappa honor society.

Butts said it was valuable to spend a week inside the industry he plans to enter.

“Just the week here, I feel like it really gave me a better understanding of what the banking industry actually does,” he said. “It definitely made me interested in pursuing a career in banking. It was an amazing opportunity to network.”

Giving students that level of access is exactly what F&M Bank had in mind when it began working with APSU on the program.

“We believe community banking begins with investing in people,” said John Wallace Jr., F&M’s division president. “Through our partnership with APSU and the Tennessee Bankers Association, we are creating opportunities for students to see firsthand how a career in banking can make a meaningful difference. Supporting the growth of future banking leaders is an investment in the strength of our industry and the communities we proudly serve. It’s a commitment that we are honored to make.”

That investment is paying off. Shepherd and Knight graduated from the program this summer, both showing year-over-year growth—from Googling terminology during first-year lectures to contributing to team presentations alongside experienced professionals.

“I remember watching presentations last year thinking, no way I’ll learn my bank enough to give a presentation,” Shepherd said. “I felt much more confident this year working with my team, so that change was really fulfilling for me.”

Knight said that in year two, knowing what to expect and finding community in the program helped her lean into her strengths.

“As a student, I’m used to giving presentations, so I felt confident helping our group prepare for our final presentation,” she said.

Knight is also an aspiring entrepreneur, so she valued learning more about the role banks play in supporting businesses.

Banking on Govs continues to grow as a pipeline between the College of Business and the region’s financial industry, giving Austin Peay students practical experience they can carry into banking and beyond.