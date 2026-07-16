Clarksville Obituary: Bobby Byard

Clarksville, TN – Bobby Byard, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and Christian, departed this life on July 14th, 2026. Born on June 2nd, 1954, in Clarksville, Bobby lived a life rooted in hard work, kindness, and devotion to family and friendships.

Bobby’s life’s work was in the construction industry, where he forged a remarkable career as a Utilities Superintendent that spanned over five decades. Through the years, Bobby’s tireless dedication and expertise contributed to countless projects that shaped and served his beloved hometown.

Those who knew Bobby best understood that his talents extended far beyond his profession. A “man’s man” in every sense, Bobby possessed an innate skill with his hands—an ability to fix or rebuild anything. One of his greatest joys was working on cars. Bobby also enjoyed grilling, sharing food, and fellowship with family and friends.

Throughout his life, Bobby lived by example, showing integrity, grit, and a can-do spirit in all he undertook. He will be remembered for his steadfastness and for the many ways he enriched the lives of those who had the privilege to know him.

Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Shirley Hodges Byard; children, Stephen DeLuca, Brandy Pursley, Jenny Byard, and Cody Byard; grandchildren, Katie Pennington, Hosanna Meiyappan, Aiden Byard, Camren Byard, Jax Byard, Harper Byard, and Eli Byard, and a brother, Danny Byard. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Nannie Byard, and his siblings, James, Tommy, Carlis, Donna, Peggy, Shirley, and Mary.

A gathering of family and friends will take place on Friday, July 17th, 2026, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, located at 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

Though words can only attempt to capture the impact of a life so well-lived, Bobby’s memory will endure through the marks he left on his community, his work, and the many lives he touched. May his legacy of diligence and humility continue to inspire those who follow.