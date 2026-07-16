Clarksville Obituary: Bobby Byard

Clarksville, TN – Bobby Byard, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and Christian, departed this life on July 14th, 2026. Born on June 2nd, 1954, in Clarksville, Bobby lived a life rooted in hard work, kindness, and devotion to family and friendships.
Bobby’s life’s work was in the construction industry, where he forged a remarkable career as a Utilities Superintendent that spanned over five decades. Through the years, Bobby’s tireless dedication and expertise contributed to countless projects that shaped and served his beloved hometown.
Those who knew Bobby best understood that his talents extended far beyond his profession. A “man’s man” in every sense, Bobby possessed an innate skill with his hands—an ability to fix or rebuild anything. One of his greatest joys was working on cars. Bobby also enjoyed grilling, sharing food, and fellowship with family and friends.
Throughout his life, Bobby lived by example, showing integrity, grit, and a can-do spirit in all he undertook. He will be remembered for his steadfastness and for the many ways he enriched the lives of those who had the privilege to know him.
Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Shirley Hodges Byard; children, Stephen DeLuca, Brandy Pursley, Jenny Byard, and Cody Byard; grandchildren, Katie Pennington, Hosanna Meiyappan, Aiden Byard, Camren Byard, Jax Byard, Harper Byard, and Eli Byard, and a brother, Danny Byard. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Nannie Byard, and his siblings, James, Tommy, Carlis, Donna, Peggy, Shirley, and Mary.
A gathering of family and friends will take place on Friday, July 17th, 2026, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, located at 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Though words can only attempt to capture the impact of a life so well-lived, Bobby’s memory will endure through the marks he left on his community, his work, and the many lives he touched. May his legacy of diligence and humility continue to inspire those who follow.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com