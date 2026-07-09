Tick Bites Surge Across Tennessee as Ascension Saint Thomas Shares Tick Bite Safety Tips

Nashville, TN – As Middle Tennesseans continue to celebrate summer with camping trips, hikes and other outdoor activities, Ascension Saint Thomas is encouraging residents to take precautions against tick bites and know when to seek medical care.

The warning comes as health officials report an increase in tick encounters across the country. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, emergency department visits related to tick bites are rising, particularly during the summer months when people spend more time outdoors.

Ticks in Tennessee are exceptionally bad this year, tracking as one of the worst seasons on record. Health officials and local emergency rooms are warning residents about a massive surge in both tick activity and severe reactions to bites across the state.

“Many people think of a tick bite as a minor inconvenience, but it can lead to serious health complications if warning signs are overlooked,” said Dr. Brian Wilcox, chief clinical officer with Ascension Saint Thomas. “As families head outside for holiday celebrations, it’s important to check for ticks after spending time in wooded areas, tall grass or parks and to know what symptoms may require medical attention.”

While Lyme disease is the most well-known tick-borne illness, ticks can also transmit Rocky Mountain spotted fever, ehrlichiosis and other diseases. In some cases, tick bites can trigger alpha-gal syndrome, a condition that causes an allergic reaction to red meat and other mammal-derived products.

Antibiotics can treat tick-borne illnesses caused by bacteria, including Rocky Mountain spotted fever, ehrlichiosis, and Lyme disease, but bite prevention is key.

If you find a tick attached to your skin, Dr. Wilcox recommends removing it promptly and properly.

How to Safely Remove a Tick:

Use fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible.

Pull upward with steady, even pressure. Do not twist or jerk the tick.

Clean the bite area and your hands with soap and water or rubbing alcohol.

Avoid folklore remedies such as applying nail polish, petroleum jelly or a hot match, which may increase the risk of disease transmission.

If possible, it is important to save the tick. Place the tick in a sealed container or plastic bag with a damp paper towel. Keeping the tick may help healthcare providers identify the species if symptoms develop.

Seek Medical Attention If:

A rash develops, especially a spreading red rash or bull’s-eye pattern.

You experience fever, chills, fatigue, headaches or joint pain.

Part of the tick remains embedded in the skin.

The bite area becomes increasingly red, swollen, warm or produces drainage.

“Early diagnosis and treatment can make a significant difference in preventing serious complications,” Wilcox said. “If you notice symptoms after a tick bite, don’t wait to contact your healthcare provider.”

About Ascension Saint Thomas

Ascension Saint Thomas is a faith-based, nonprofit health system with a 125-year history of delivering personalized care, with special attention to those most vulnerable. The system includes 18 hospitals and 320 sites of care across 45 counties in Tennessee, including affiliated joint ventures, medical practices, clinics, and specialty facilities.

With more than 13,000 associates, Ascension Saint Thomas serves millions of patients annually. It is part of Ascension, one of the largest Catholic health systems in the U.S., with approximately 99,000 associates, 23,000 aligned providers, and 121 hospitals. In FY2024, Ascension provided $2.1 billion in care for those living in poverty and other community benefit programs.

Visit www.ascension.org