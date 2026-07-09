Heat, Humidity, Weekend Storms Keep Flooding Concerns Alive: Clarksville-Montgomery County Forecast July 9th–13th

Clarksville, TN – Residents of Clarksville-Montgomery County can expect another stretch of hot, humid weather before several rounds of showers and thunderstorms move into the area. While sunshine will dominate early Thursday, rain chances increase Thursday night and remain elevated through much of the weekend.

Heavy downpours may lead to localized flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, especially with already saturated ground. Temperatures will gradually cool into the mid-80s by Sunday before a quieter weather pattern begins to develop early next week.

Thursday brings mostly sunny skies and another hot summer afternoon, with temperatures climbing to around 91 degrees. The combination of heat and humidity will push heat index values as high as 102 degrees, making it feel even hotter outdoors. A light west-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph will provide only limited relief from the oppressive conditions.

Thursday night clouds will increase as the atmosphere becomes more unsettled. A chance of showers and thunderstorms will develop during the evening, with rain becoming more likely toward daybreak Friday. Overnight temperatures will remain warm, settling near 74 degrees. Some locations could receive between one-quarter and one-half inch of rainfall.

Friday starts with widespread showers and thunderstorms, especially during the morning hours. While rain coverage is expected to decrease somewhat during the afternoon, scattered thunderstorms will remain possible. High temperatures will reach near 90 degrees, and the heat index may still approach 100 degrees despite the cloud cover. Heavy rainfall and lightning will be the primary hazards.

Friday night will continue the unsettled pattern with another round of showers and thunderstorms becoming more likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy skies and muggy conditions will keep overnight lows around 73 degrees.

Saturday looks to be one of the wettest days of the forecast period as numerous showers and thunderstorms develop across the region. Temperatures will top out near 88 degrees, but periods of rain and cloud cover should keep conditions slightly cooler than previous days. Some storms could produce heavy rainfall capable of causing localized flooding.

Saturday night will remain mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms lingering into the evening before gradually diminishing overnight. Temperatures will fall to around 70 degrees as winds become light and variable.

Sunday offers a slight improvement, although scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible through the afternoon. Skies will become partly sunny at times, helping temperatures reach a more comfortable high near 85 degrees. Northerly winds will also usher in slightly less humid air.

Sunday night brings a lower chance for lingering thunderstorms early in the evening before skies gradually clear overnight. Temperatures will cool to around 69 degrees, making for a more pleasant end to the weekend.

Monday begins with plenty of sunshine before another isolated round of afternoon showers and thunderstorms develops. Rain coverage will be much lower than over the weekend, with only a 30 percent chance of precipitation. Afternoon highs will reach around 87 degrees.

Monday night closes out the forecast on a tranquil note. Mostly clear skies and comfortable overnight temperatures near 69 degrees will provide excellent conditions for outdoor activities and a welcome break from the weekend’s stormy weather.

After several days of dangerous heat and repeated rounds of thunderstorms, Clarksville-Montgomery County should finally begin to see improving weather conditions by late Sunday into Monday. Residents are encouraged to remain weather-aware through the weekend, especially if outdoor plans are scheduled, and never drive across flooded roadways.

As always, stay tuned to Clarksville Online for the latest forecasts, as conditions can change quickly during the active summer weather pattern.