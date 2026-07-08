Flood Watch Issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County as Heavy Rain Threatens Flooding Through Weekend

Clarksville, TN – Residents across Clarksville-Montgomery County should prepare for several days of wet weather after the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flood Watch beginning Thursday afternoon and continuing through Sunday evening.

The Flood Watch includes all of Middle Tennessee, including Montgomery County, where forecasters say multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms could produce an additional 3 to 4 inches of rainfall through the weekend. The heavy rain is expected to fall on already saturated ground from recent storms, significantly increasing the risk of flooding.

According to the National Weather Service, excessive rainfall may lead to flooding along rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying areas. Urban locations with poor drainage are also susceptible to flooding as heavy downpours overwhelm storm drains and drainage systems.

While widespread flooding is not guaranteed, conditions are favorable for localized flash flooding, especially in areas that receive repeated rounds of heavy rain. Water levels on area streams and creeks could rise rapidly, and motorists may encounter flooded roadways during periods of intense rainfall.

Residents are encouraged to closely monitor the latest forecasts throughout the week, as Flood Watches can quickly be upgraded to Flood Warnings if flooding becomes imminent or is already occurring.

Emergency officials remind drivers to never attempt to cross flooded roadways. Just a small amount of moving water can carry away a vehicle, and it is often impossible to determine the depth of water covering a road.

Flood Safety Tips

Never drive through flooded roads. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

Stay alert for rapidly changing weather conditions and monitor local forecasts.

Move valuables from basements or other flood-prone areas if flooding is possible.

Keep cell phones charged in case power outages occur.

If you live near a creek, stream, or other flood-prone location, be prepared to move to higher ground if conditions worsen.

Avoid walking through floodwaters, which may be deeper or moving faster than they appear and could contain hidden hazards.

Forecasters will continue monitoring the evolving weather pattern through the weekend. Residents of Clarksville-Montgomery County are urged to remain weather aware and be prepared for changing conditions as multiple rounds of heavy rain move across Middle Tennessee.