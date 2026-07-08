Clarksville Obituary: Judy Dean Coleman Bryant

Clarksville, TN – Judy Dean Coleman Bryant, age 75 of Adams, TN passed away on Monday, July 6th, 2026, at Vanderbilt of Clarksville.

Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00pm, Tuesday, July 14th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, with Pastor Haley Robinson officiating. The Bryant family will receive friends from 5:00pm-7:00pm on Monday July 13th, 2026, and again on Tuesday at 11:00am until the hour of the service at the funeral home.

Burial to follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.

Judy was born on November 15th, 1950, in Montgomery County, TN, to the late Donald Coleman and Virginia Coleman. She worked in administration for Premier Medical, where she enjoyed helping and caring for others. She was a faithful member of Forest St. United Methodist Church. She enjoyed being at home, taking care of her family, and serving her community by working for the church.

In addition to her parents, Judy is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jerry David Bryant.

Judy is survived by her loving son; Justin Bryant, as well as her Grandchildren; Mason Bryant and Madison Bryant.

Friends and family are to serve as pallbearers

Online condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com