Clarksville Obituary: Judy Dean Coleman Bryant

Clarksville, TN – Judy Dean Coleman Bryant, age 75 of Adams, TN passed away on Monday, July 6th, 2026, at Vanderbilt of Clarksville.
Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00pm, Tuesday, July 14th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, with Pastor Haley Robinson officiating. The Bryant family will receive friends from 5:00pm-7:00pm on Monday July 13th, 2026, and again on Tuesday at 11:00am until the hour of the service at the funeral home.
Burial to follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
Judy was born on November 15th, 1950, in Montgomery County, TN, to the late Donald Coleman and Virginia Coleman. She worked in administration for Premier Medical, where she enjoyed helping and caring for others. She was a faithful member of Forest St. United Methodist Church. She enjoyed being at home, taking care of her family, and serving her community by working for the church.
In addition to her parents, Judy is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jerry David Bryant.
Judy is survived by her loving son; Justin Bryant, as well as her Grandchildren; Mason Bryant and Madison Bryant.
Friends and family are to serve as pallbearers
Online condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com