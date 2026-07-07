Roxy Regional Theatre Opens Early Access Presale for “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

Clarksville, TN – Presale for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at the Roxy Regional Theatre is going on now!

For the next week, Season 44 Ten-Pack and Eight-Pack holders can visit our website at roxyregionaltheatre.org or call our box office at 931.645.7699 between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, to book tickets in advance for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee before they go on sale to the general public next Monday, July 13th!

Friday, August 21st at 7:00pm

Saturday, August 22nd at 2:00pm

Saturday, August 22nd at 7:00pm

Sunday, August 23rd at 2:00pm

Thursday, August 27th at 7:00pm

Friday, August 28th at 7:00pm

Saturday, August 29th at 2:00pm

Saturday, August 29th at 7:00pm

Sunday, August 30th at 2:00pm

Please note: Due to language and innuendo, this production is recommended for mature audiences only.

Reminder: As construction of the new Clarksville Performing Arts Center (CPAC) is slated to begin later this year, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” will be presented in our temporary home at 114 Public Square.

Written by Rachel Sheinkin with music and lyrics by William Finn, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee was conceived by Rebecca Feldman with additional material by Jay Reiss and is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Special thanks to our generous sponsors, Drs. Ellen & David Kanervo, whose support made this production possible!

Not a Season 44 package holder yet? No worries! Get your Season 44 packages here or at the link below.

Buy Tickets to Spelling Bee

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. During construction of the Clarksville Performing Arts Center, the theatre is temporarily located at 114 Public Square in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.