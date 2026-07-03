Meet Colin Thomas Isotti: The Accomplished Musician Elevating Clarksville’s Arts Community

Clarksville, TN – Seriously, not to take anything from our thriving musical scene or any of its outrageously talented members, but this is probably the most qualified local performer I’ve ever met in any town!

Isotti came to Clarksville to get his masters in music and to study with world renowned classical guitar instructor Stanley Yates. But by that time, Colin had been a world traveler of all things guitar and studied with other sought-after teachers since the age of seven. Becoming a professor of music and working alongside Yates studying Bach was just one of many highlights in his incredible journey.

One thing that struck me funny was his mention of Clarksville as “The big city”. That is in contrast to where he grew up in New Hampshire. The town he’s from doesn’t have stoplights, and there was one high school hosting kids from 7 towns. Our bustling city has been an adjustment.

He took a 10-year break between his undergrad and masters and traveled to Barcelona, Spain, and also to Ecuador, broadening his horizons, meeting and working with real-deal Latin players and learning to play flamenco style, specifically driving rhythm to match the dancer’s footwork. Very percussive and energized.

After his studies with Frank Wallace, Cuban-American master Dr. Jose Lascano, and of course Stanley Yates at APSU, Colin Isotti is as credentialed a performer as I have ever met! The fact that he has landed here and made Clarksville his home, and this scene his musical family, is a feather in Clarksville’s cap. But this gets more exciting as we head into the future.

Musical Education.

Professor Isotti has been teaching classical guitar through his tenure at APSU, both within the school and on his own. He’s got so many styles under his belt that there isn’t much he can’t teach. So it makes sense that he and some other classically trained musicians are in the planning stages of opening a school for music education right here in our town. They are looking at spaces and cooking this up as we speak.

They will be offering adult education for musicians looking to break through the barriers of their talents, and expand their musical prowess. Anyone who is seriously looking to nurture their ambitions in all things music-related will be able to train there.

Through all of these impressive accomplishments, Colin has also had some success with a blues trio – IPA, a rock band called Charlotte Lock (that opened for Drowning Pool and other big names), and has performed solo gigs at events, weddings, and any place that had the room and the need for his work.

Right now he’s performing and recording with a bluegrass group he put together with local music friends Zach Pine, Jacob Markus and James Massanotti called Red River Caravan. He also has regular solo gigs at Yada on Franklin and Beachaven.

Colin has a streak of Outlaw Country that can inspire his set list for gigs along with folk, rock and jazz. But back to his classical upbringing, he has a published original piece called “A Winter’s Rose” and its sheet music can be purchased through Amazon.com and also on his website www.colinisotti.com

“I’d really like to familiarize people with the wide range of beautiful guitar music there is out there,” Isotti says. “Classical music can seem stuffy to some people, but so much of it is really beautiful.”

I’ve been seeing Colin performing at different events and venues around town for some time. His work in country music, rock and roll, and any genre is quite impressive. For all his experience and expertise, sitting down for this interview, I find him quite humble and easy to talk to on any subject. He has a spirit of someone who has learned so much, but knows there is always so much more to know.

Check out Colin Thomas Isotti at Beachaven and Yada, both on Franklin, downtown. Plus, Red River Caravan will be playing at Three Rifles Distillery on August 15th.

– James Cargill for ‘Ville A Rock and Roll Magazine Villemagazine@gmail.com