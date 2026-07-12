Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Yorktown Road Water Outage, Road Closure for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and road closures on Yorktown Road on Wednesday, July 15th, 2026, at 8:00am for water valve replacement.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

The following roads will be affected by the water outage during the work :

Yorktown Road from Lexington Drive to East Bel Air Boulevard

Concord Drive from East Bel Air Boulevard to Yorktown Road

Gettysburg Street

Donelson Drive from East Bel Air Boulevard to Yorktown Road

Lexington Drive from East Bel Air Boulevard to Yorktown Road

The following roads will be closed during the work:

Yorktown Road from East Bel Air Boulevard to Donelson Drive. Traffic will be detoured to Yorktown Road and East Bel Air Boulevard.

Concord Drive from Gettysburg Road to Yorktown Road. Traffic will be detoured to Concord Drive and Yorktown Road

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and roads reopened by approximately 4:00pm.