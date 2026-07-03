Clarksville Obituary: Rose Ann Coleman

Clarksville, TN – Rose Ann Coleman, age 83, of Clarksville TN, passed from this life on June 29th, 2026, to meet her capital savior. She will be greatly missed.

Born in Granite City, Ill, to Margaret and Mike Segedy, she married Bobby Neal Coleman on June 24th, 1961, and moved to Clarksville, TN. Rose worked at the Telephone Company, Roses Department Store, and over 25 years at Clarksville Memorial Hospital before retiring to become secretary at Clarksville Church of God. Her greatest loves were Jesus and her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Rose is preceded in death by her husband and siblings; Mike Segedy, Leta Grace, and Helen Segedy, and survived by her daughters; Serena Sanchez (Mickey) and Helen Wheeler, grandchildren; Cristia Westrich Easley (Barry), Quinton Westrich (Avery), Lynita Ridgeway, Braylon Ridgeway (Alyssa) and Miquel Sanchez, great-grandchildren; Kaleah Heisinger, Barry Easley III, Layla Westrich, Aaron Easley and Abagail Ridgeway.

Services will be held at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home at 1:00pm on Tuesday July 7th, with visitation on Monday July 6th from 5:00pm-7:00pm and again on Tuesday from 11:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Missionary Radio WNKJ or Hagee Ministries (jhm.org) as a memorial.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com