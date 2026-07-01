Roxy Regional Theatre Brings ‘American Tapestry’ to Downtown Commons for Free July 2nd Performance

Clarksville, TN – Kick off your celebrations of America’s 250th this weekend with a free performance of “American Tapestry: A Nation’s History Through Song” at the Downtown Commons this Thursday, July 2nd, 2026, at 6:00pm.

Presented by the Roxy Regional Theatre in collaboration with Montgomery County Parks & Recreation, this original piece will feature Riley Bayer, Chase Michael Miller, Erika Milner, Neria Reynolds, Emily Summers, and Travis Ulrich, performing songs from the musical theatre canon that articulate the history of America.

Selections include musical numbers from Songs for a New World, 1776, Parade, Hair and more!

This event is free and open to the public, so make plans to join us for this special evening of musical theatre!

The Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street, Clarksville, TN.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. During construction of the Clarksville Performing Arts Center, the theatre is temporarily located at 114 Public Square in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.