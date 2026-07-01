Clarksville Obituary: SMSGT Ronald Frederick Turner

Clarksville, TN – A visitation for SMSGT Ronald Frederick Turner, USAF(RET), age 80, of Clarksville, TN, will be on Tuesday, July 21st from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home, 424 Franklin Street, with Military Honors to follow.

Ronald was born June 1st, 1946, in Corning, NY, to Lawrence and Florence(Welty) Turner. He passed away after an extended illness on June 24th, 2026. Ron served in the Air Force as an air traffic controller for 20 years, followed by a career with the IRS.

After retiring for the second time, he enjoyed spending his time traveling to new golf courses and testing his skills, capped off by a trip to Scotland to play the Old Course. He also spent his free time traveling home to New York and spending time at Class reunions and visiting family. He was a dedicated father and grandfather that will be sorely missed by those close to him.

In addition to his parents, Ronald is preceded in death by his siblings: Bettylou Skalaba, Steven Turner, Lawrence Turner, Gary Turner, and Eva Amos. He is survived by his children Ronald Turner Jr., Michael Turner (Miranda), and Andrew Turner (Sally); siblings: Wilhelmina Burris(Mike) and Debra Knickerbocker; a multitude of nieces and nephews; ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Salvation Army.

Please visit Ronald’s online guest book at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.

To send flowers or plant a memorial tree in memory, please visit our flower store.