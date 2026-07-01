Clarksville Obituary: SMSGT Ronald Frederick Turner

Clarksville, TN – A visitation for SMSGT Ronald Frederick Turner, USAF(RET), age 80, of Clarksville, TN, will be on Tuesday, July 21st from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home, 424 Franklin Street, with Military Honors to follow.
Ronald was born June 1st, 1946, in Corning, NY, to Lawrence and Florence(Welty) Turner. He passed away after an extended illness on June 24th, 2026. Ron served in the Air Force as an air traffic controller for 20 years, followed by a career with the IRS.
After retiring for the second time, he enjoyed spending his time traveling to new golf courses and testing his skills, capped off by a trip to Scotland to play the Old Course. He also spent his free time traveling home to New York and spending time at Class reunions and visiting family. He was a dedicated father and grandfather that will be sorely missed by those close to him.
In addition to his parents, Ronald is preceded in death by his siblings: Bettylou Skalaba, Steven Turner, Lawrence Turner, Gary Turner, and Eva Amos. He is survived by his children Ronald Turner Jr., Michael Turner (Miranda), and Andrew Turner (Sally); siblings: Wilhelmina Burris(Mike) and Debra Knickerbocker; a multitude of nieces and nephews; ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Salvation Army.
Please visit Ronald’s online guest book at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
To send flowers or plant a memorial tree in memory, please visit our flower store.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com