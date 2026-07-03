Clarksville Obituary: Linda Gale Greenup

Clarksville, TN – Linda Gale Greenup, age 74 of Southside, passed away on July 1st, 2026, at Vanderbilt of Nashville.

Linda was born September 28th, 1951, in Clarksville, Tennessee, to the late Marvin Jones and Betty Lou Jones. She was a faithful member of Lee’s Chapel Church of Christ. Linda was active in the Hilldale Church of Christ Ladies’ Class, and she loved crafting handmade greeting cards for church shut-ins.

She was a gifted writer who published four books: Southside School Memories, A History of Southside, as well as two books about genealogy, all of which she took much pride in. She was a retired school nurse at Montgomery Central.

Linda is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 58 years, Larry Greenup; son, Larry Dale (Perla) Greenup, Jr.; grandchildren, Jon Greenup, Nell Greenup (Ryan) Gass, Christopher Greenup, Matthew Greenup, and Nicole Greenup; as well as her sister, Mary Ann (Jake) Jacobson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Hilldale Church of Christ on Tuesday, July 7th, 2026, at 1:00 p.m., with Bro. Carl Sims officiating. The Greenup family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of the service in the Hilldale auditorium. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com

McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Linda Gale Greenup.