Clarksville Obituary: Linda Gale Greenup

Clarksville, TN – Linda Gale Greenup, age 74 of Southside, passed away on July 1st, 2026, at Vanderbilt of Nashville.
Linda was born September 28th, 1951, in Clarksville, Tennessee, to the late Marvin Jones and Betty Lou Jones. She was a faithful member of Lee’s Chapel Church of Christ. Linda was active in the Hilldale Church of Christ Ladies’ Class, and she loved crafting handmade greeting cards for church shut-ins.
She was a gifted writer who published four books: Southside School Memories, A History of Southside, as well as two books about genealogy, all of which she took much pride in. She was a retired school nurse at Montgomery Central.
Linda is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 58 years, Larry Greenup; son, Larry Dale (Perla) Greenup, Jr.; grandchildren, Jon Greenup, Nell Greenup (Ryan) Gass, Christopher Greenup, Matthew Greenup, and Nicole Greenup; as well as her sister, Mary Ann (Jake) Jacobson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Hilldale Church of Christ on Tuesday, July 7th, 2026, at 1:00 p.m., with Bro. Carl Sims officiating. The Greenup family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of the service in the Hilldale auditorium. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Linda Gale Greenup.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com