Drivers Get Relief at the Pump Ahead of Independence Day Holiday Travel

Washington, D.C. – As millions of drivers fill up and hit the road for the long Independence Day weekend, they’re getting a break at the pump. The national average is down nearly 50 cents from a month ago at $3.83 for a gallon of regular gasoline.

While that number is higher than last year, it’s a relief from this past spring, when the national average peaked at $4.56 on May 21st. Crude oil prices have fallen to their lowest levels in months, dropping to the $60.00 a barrel range.

Overall, gas prices remain the highest they’ve been in 4 years, but the downward trend since late May is welcome news during the busy summer driving season.

Today’s National Average: $3.838

One Week Ago: $3.918

One Month Ago: $4.290

One Year Ago: $3.172

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased last week from 8.77 million b/d to 9.13 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 216.3 million barrels to 214 million. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 10 million barrels per day.

Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell 92 cents to settle at $68.58 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories decreased by 3.8 million barrels from the previous week. At 408.4 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 7% below the five-year average for this time of year.

EV Charging

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station remained the same at 41 cents.

State Stats

Gas

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are Hawaii ($5.48), California ($5.40), Washington ($5.09), Alaska ($4.79), Oregon ($4.62), Nevada ($4.61), Washington, DC ($4.08), New York ($4.08), Illinois ($4.08), and Idaho ($4.06).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Indiana ($3.12), Texas ($3.34), Oklahoma ($3.37), Tennessee ($3.41), Arkansas ($3.42), Mississippi ($3.44), Louisiana ($3.46), Alabama ($3.46), Kentucky ($3.46), and Missouri ($3.47).

Electric

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are West Virginia (53 cents), Hawaii (51 cents), Alaska (49 cents), New Hampshire (47 cents), California (46 cents), Louisiana (46 cents), Illinois (45 cents), New Jersey (45 cents), Arkansas (44 cents), and Arizona (43 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (30 cents), Missouri (32 cents), Iowa (33 cents), Maryland (33 cents), Utah (33 cents), South Dakota (34 cents), Nebraska (35 cents), Vermont (35 cents), New Mexico (37 cents), and Minnesota (37 cents).

Drivers can find current gas and electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.