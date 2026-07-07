Clarksville Obituary: Clyde Steven “Steve” Anderson

Clarksville, TN – Clyde Steven “Steve” Anderson, age 72 of Dover, TN, passed away Sunday, July 5th, 2026 at his residence after a short battle with cancer.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00pm Friday, July 10th, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. William Gray, David Wallace, Mike Lindsey, and James Link are officiating.

Family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm, and again from 11:00am until the hour of service on Friday afternoon at the funeral home.

Steve entered this life on March 2nd, 1954 in Clarksville, TN, son to the late Clyde Anderson and Faye Nolen Anderson. Steve was a faithful member of Bear Springs Baptist Church and retired after a fruitful career with Trane Company. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather to his family; he will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his sister, Vickie Hamilton; brother-in-law, Steve Gray, and niece, Christy Gray.

Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Margie Anderson; daughter, Amanda (Jeff) Brigham; sisters, Carolyn Gray, and Sherry (Tony) Miller. Steve also leaves behind his precious grandsons which were his world, Bryce Brigham, Blaine Brigham; and a host of nieces, and nephews, along with numerous cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Angels on Duty, 1104 Old Highway 79, Dover, TN, 37050 and/or, the Lowry Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund, C/O Amy Hollingworth, 268 Little Fork Road, Cumberland City, TN, 37050.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com