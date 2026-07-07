Clarksville Obituary: Clyde Steven “Steve” Anderson

Clarksville, TN – Clyde Steven “Steve” Anderson, age 72 of Dover, TN, passed away Sunday, July 5th, 2026 at his residence after a short battle with cancer.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00pm Friday, July 10th, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. William Gray, David Wallace, Mike Lindsey, and James Link are officiating.
Family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm, and again from 11:00am until the hour of service on Friday afternoon at the funeral home.
Steve entered this life on March 2nd, 1954 in Clarksville, TN, son to the late Clyde Anderson and Faye Nolen Anderson. Steve was a faithful member of Bear Springs Baptist Church and retired after a fruitful career with Trane Company. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather to his family; he will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his sister, Vickie Hamilton; brother-in-law, Steve Gray, and niece, Christy Gray.
Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Margie Anderson; daughter, Amanda (Jeff) Brigham; sisters, Carolyn Gray, and Sherry (Tony) Miller. Steve also leaves behind his precious grandsons which were his world, Bryce Brigham, Blaine Brigham; and a host of nieces, and nephews, along with numerous cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Angels on Duty, 1104 Old Highway 79, Dover, TN, 37050 and/or, the Lowry Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund, C/O Amy Hollingworth, 268 Little Fork Road, Cumberland City, TN, 37050.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com