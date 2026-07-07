Bee-Lieve in Literacy Adult Spelling Bee Returns to Customs House Museum August 18th

Montgomery County, TN – We are buzzing with excitement in Montgomery County! On Tuesday, August 18th, 2026, the Imagination Library of Montgomery County (ILMC) Bee-Lieve in Literacy: Adult Spelling Bee Showdown will once again take center stage at the Customs House Museum, 200 South Second Street. The event begins with a reception and silent auction at 5:00pm and the spelling bee kicking off at 6:00pm.

Local teams will compete for the coveted title of Ultimate Spellers of Montgomery County, but spelling is only part of the fun. Team spirit counts, too, so expect costumes, chants, and sound effects. To keep the competition lively, attendees can even influence the judges, adding another layer of fun to the competition.

Leading this year’s hive of supporters is the Kiwanis Club of Clarksville, returning as the event’s Queen Bee Sponsor with a generous $12,000 contribution, reflecting the club’s longstanding commitment to early literacy.

“The Imagination Library of Montgomery County, like Kiwanis, supports the advancement of literacy and quality of life for children from birth until they turn five, which helps them learn and be better prepared for school,” said Larry Schmidt, president of the Clarksville Kiwanis Club of Clarksville. “We are honored to once again be the lead sponsor for the Spelling Bee fundraiser that puts thousands of books into the hands of children every month.”

This year’s judges are former Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett, radio host Lee Irwin, and Economic Development Council Project Manager Janet Wilson, who will be watching spelling closely while remaining open to a few sweet “financial incentives” along the way – all for children’s books, of course.

Keeping the evening buzzing are emcees Kimberly Wiggins, County Trustee, known for her sharp wit and community involvement, and Kevin Kennedy, nationally recognized on TikTok and locally known as the face of The Kennedy Law Firm.

Tickets are for those 21 and older and can be purchased through the QR code below. To become a sponsor, get printed tickets, or support the ILMC, contact event co-chairs Julie Runyon at jcrunyon@mcgtn.net or Michelle Newell at manewell@mcgtn.net .

Every dollar raised helps provide free books each month to local children from birth to age five, building early literacy skills, home libraries, and a lifelong love of reading.

Whether you’re competing, sponsoring a team, bidding in the silent auction, or cheering from the audience, the Bee-Lieve in Literacy: Adult Spelling Bee Showdown promises an unforgettable evening of laughter, friendly competition, and community generosity —all to help give every child the opportunity to begin school ready to succeed.

About the Imagination Library of Montgomery County

The Imagination Library of Montgomery County provides free, high-quality books each month to more than 9,000 local children from birth to age five, fostering early literacy and a lifelong love of reading through the generosity of community partners, donors, and volunteers.