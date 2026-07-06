Clarksville Police Chief Ty Burdine Issues Statement on Darius Chappell Incident

The following is a statement from Clarksville Police Chief Ty Burdine regarding the matter of the late Mr. Darius Chappell:

Clarksville, TN – On behalf of the Clarksville Police Department (CPD), I want to extend our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. Darius Chappell during this difficult time.

The Clarksville Police Department takes this incident involving Mr. Chappell very seriously. While our officer was assisting the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office during the arrest, we recognized the significance of what had occurred and understood the concerns within our community.

The Clarksville Police Department officer involved was placed on administrative leave the following morning, June 30th, 2026, and the Professional Integrity Unit opened an internal investigation in accordance with departmental policy.

We are committed to conducting a complete and thorough review of our officer’s actions. Out of respect for the integrity of the ongoing investigations, we are limited in what we can discuss at this time.

We will fully cooperate with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) as it conducts its independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr. Chappell’s death.

I have spent my career serving this department and the people of Clarksville. I care deeply about this community, the trust our residents place in us, and the men and women who wear this badge with honor. We remain committed to professionalism, accountability, and ensuring that this matter is reviewed thoroughly, fairly, and with the seriousness it deserves.